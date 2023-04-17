My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 3: Akane meets the other guild members 

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 3 was released on April 15, 2023, and was subsequently streamed to the international audience on April 16. The plot is becoming more intense with each passing day and the male lead, Yamada, is already making viewers fall in love with the rom-com series. A few new characters have also been introduced to the show.

In contrast to the first two episodes of My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999, the third episode offered something fresh to the audience. In the episode, Akane was seen getting more drawn to Yamada and when she saw the closeness between him and Rurihime, she even experienced mild jealousy for the first time.

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 3 introduced two new characters to the story

All the major characters of My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999. (Image via Madhouse)

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 3 depicted the events that took place a few days after those in episode 2. At the beginning of the episode, Akane was seen attending a group date set by Momo. She was clearly being held back by her friend and all she wanted to do was run back home and play the game she had grown fond of.

The episode also revealed that Akane had grown close to Rurihime, the game's guild master, over time. Rurihime's character resembles a gothic Lolita, so Akane assumed that she was a high school girl. She became so at ease with the cheerful character that she even shared her contact details with the person, developing an even closer friendship with her.

Rurihime from My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999. (Image via Madhouse)

After getting done with the group date, she rushes back home to play with Ruri but when she logs in, she finds no one in the hall. She then notices Yamada and Rurihime having a conversation while no one is around. After listening to the conversation, Akane realized that the two might know each other in real life and also suspected they may be dating.

The next day, Akane even thought of stalking Yamada online but stopped herself. She then noticed Yamada at the station again. This time he was meeting a young girl who looked like a gothic Lolita, indicating she might be Ruri. She was holding Yamada's sleeve while walking. After seeing them together like that, she felt sad deep down.

Later in the episode, Akane received a text that said that Ruri wants to have an offline meeting with her. The members were having a get-together and Akane couldn't figure out the venue.

This is when a young man bumped into her and her phone fell. When he picked up her phone, he realized they were going to the same meeting and insisted on taking her there.

Even tho Yamada said he never had a girlfriend Akane still gets jealous after seeing him and what we thought was Ruri I'm glad the guild is meeting up and that's definitely not Ruri. But Eita is. I like him already🫶🏻 My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 #3

On the way to the venue, the man kept on talking and also mentioned that he and one of his friends created their own guild together. After reaching the cafe, they saw the young girl who Akane had seen with Yamada earlier waving at them. However, as soon as Akane noticed Yamada, she ran to greet him while an old man was hiding behind him. The only strange thing was the behavior of the young girl which was completely different from Rurihime.

The episode then concluded with a few post-credit scenes. It showcased a few moments from the first episode but through Yamada's point of view. Fans saw how Yamada carried Akane to his place and put her to bed. Akane also expressed her sorrow by holding Yamada tight and crying her heart out, which made Yamada wonder how much her breakup could have hurt her.

Final thoughts

Since the third episode of My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 aired, several discussions have been seen taking place. Fans claim that Akane must have mistaken Rurihime's identity and that the young man who bumped into Akane has a similar personality to Ruri, hinting that he might be the one she has been talking to for so long.

On the other hand, the young girl who was with Yamada is expected to be someone related to him but not his girlfriend. Thus, the next episode is extremely crucial as it holds all the answers to the many questions in fans' minds.

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 4 is set to be released on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

