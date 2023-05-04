While there are several anime characters that pique the audience's interest, the ones that end up being the most interesting have a lot of layers to them, i.e., who can trick everyone into believing their lies and only reveal their true selves when deemed necessary.

Such anime characters are good at tricking people and do so for a greater cause. Thus, here we will take a look at 10 anime characters who tricked everyone. While some of these characters did so for good causes, others tricked others to hide their evil intentions or powers, altogether hiding their true persona.

Itachi Uchiha and 9 other Anime characters who tricked everyone

1) Junko Enoshima

Junko Enoshima as seen in Danganronpa (Image via Lerche)

Junko Enoshima from Danganronpa lived one of the most secretive lives in anime as she tricked everyone into believing that she had passed away after she used her twin sister to disguise as herself, following which she killed her, taking control over Hope's Peak Academy.

It was only at the end of the first season that her identity was discovered by fellow students and how she worked with Monokuma to make all of them go through despair.

2) Saiki Kusuo

Saiki as seen in The Disastrous Life of Saiki K (Image via J.C.Staff)

Saiki Kusuo from The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. is an esper who was overpowered to a fault. However, unlike other characters who had powers, he did not want to misuse them and wanted to live a peaceful life, which is why he chose to trick everyone.

While there were several moments when Saiki's powers were nearly revealed, the extent of his power helped him to set things straight, making him one of the best anime characters to trick everyone.

3) Ray

Ray as seen in The Promised Neverland (Image via CloverWorks)

Ray from The Promised Neverland was born out of artificial insemination to Isabella. However, unlike other children, he did not go through childhood amnesia and remembered everything, including his birth and the demons.

Hence, he knew that he was Isabella's son and became a spy for her in exchange for gifts. Thus, he used the gifts to create a Transmitter-crippling device that later helped him and his friends escape the orphanage.

4) Light Yagami

Light Yagami as seen in Death Note (Image via Madhouse)

Light Yagami from Death Note was a mastermind who managed to trick everyone into believing that he was not Kira for years. While he was close to being caught by L, he used his Death Note to come up with a ruthless plan, killing both L and Rem.

Light used the Death Note to take countless lives to create a world without crime, however, his secret was finally revealed after Near and Mellow investigated the case years after its inception.

5) Itachi Uchiha

Itachi Uchiha as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Itachi Uchiha from the Naruto franchise happened to have one of the depressing secrets as he decided to get his family and clan killed to protect the Hidden Leaf Village from a Coup d'e'tat.

Itachi not only kept this a secret from the world but also from his brother Sasuke Uchiha so that he could get stronger in hopes of avenging his clan and eventually defeating his older brother.

6) Sosuke Aizen

Sosuke Aizen as seen in Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sosuke Aizen from Bleach is quite likely one of the biggest masterminds in anime considering how he hid the fact that he was working on acquiring the Hogyoku for years. In the process, he also happened to turn several soul reapers into Visored.

Unlike other characters who may have gotten caught or had to reveal their secrets when the time arrived, Aizen had planned everything from the get-go and decided to reveal the secret when the time was right.

7) Lucius Zogratis

Lucius Zogratis as seen in the Black Clover manga (Image via Twitter/@minaxaArt)

Lucius Zogratis from Black Clover had one of the biggest reveals in all manga as the mangaka had him trick everyone for more than 300 chapters. The only reason he had to reveal his secret was because he had run out of time as Julius Novachrono.

Lucius Zogratis used his alternate identity as Julius Novachrono to infiltrate the Clover Kingdom and become its Wizard King, following which he made his moves to become the Ultimate Wizard King.

8) Ai Hoshino

Ai Hoshino as seen in Oshi No Ko (Image via Doga Kobo)

While Ai Hoshino from Oshi No Ko seemed like an air-head, she was able to hide the fact that she was pregnant and had children for nearly five years. Given that she was an idol, it was necessary to keep the information hidden from the public.

The only reason Ai Hoshino's secret got out to the disgruntled stalker Ryosuke was because she was in contact with her children's father Hikaru Kamiki, who forwarded the information to Ryosuke.

9) Anya Forger

Anya Forger as seen in the Spy X Family anime (Image via CloverWorks, WIT Studio)

Anya Forger from Spy X Family is an esper, who was adopted by Twilight to act as his daughter for Mission Strix. While Twilight himself is good at tricking everyone, Anya is a step above due to her esper powers, as she tricked everyone into thinking that she was a normal girl.

In addition, Anya is yet to reveal her secret of being an esper to anyone except her dog Bond, practically making her secret known to no one.

10) Yato

Yato as seen in the Noragami anime (Image via Bones)

Yato God from Noragami is a self-proclaimed "Delivery God" who performs odd jobs in exchange for offerings, hoping to gain a following from worshippers, allowing him to have his own shrine.

However, he was hiding from everyone that he was a god of war and calamity in his former life. Given that he himself wanted to forget his past, he chose not to reveal the same to others.

These were our picks of 10 anime characters who tricked everyone. If we have missed out on any, do comment down below.

