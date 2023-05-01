Are Demon Slayer and The Promised Neverland related? Anime's weirdest crossover, explained

Demon Slayer is a series which takes place in Taisho Era Japan, where a special group known as the Demon Slayer Corps are tasked with fighting against demons that infest the world. The Promised Neverland, on the other hand, is the story of a dystopian world where humans and demons have come to an agreement in which human breeding farms are set up to provide food for the demons.

Both series consist of an underlying plot where humans need to save themselves from getting devoured by demons that run amuck in the world.

To accomplish this goal, humans in both series take vastly different steps, Demon Slayer pits people against demons, making them fight. The Promised Neverland, however, sees the protagonists use well-constructed plans and tactics to outsmart the demons.

The crossover between Demon Slayer and The Promised Neverland, explained

Demon Slayer and The Promised Neverland characters (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fans are hyped for crossovers between anime series as it gives them more unique content to enjoy. Past examples of crossovers have included animated sitcoms like Family Guy and The Simpsons, as well as shows like Scooby-Doo and Batman.

A notable example in the anime crossover scene is Gintama, an adventure comedy series that has collaborated with franchises such as Dragon Ball and One Piece.

This has led to fans putting forward weird crossover theories for anime series such as Demon Slayer and The Promised Neverland. The theories suggest that the two series are part of the same universe but at different points in time. However, if we talk about concrete evidence, there is not much in favor of this theory.

Emma and Tanjiro (Image via Sportskeeda)

The two series share some similarities but are not related in any way and have no crossover events. The plot, setting, and impact of the two shows differ a lot despite their end goal sharing some similarities. Furthermore, the plot develops differently for both, with one involving fighting the demons while the other is all about tricking the demons.

Despite being different, the two series share some similarities as well, such as:

Dark themes: Both anime series explore themes such as death, loss, and the struggle for survival. They both feature moments of intense action, suspense, and horror, with demons trying to kill humans and them fighting against these otherworldly creatures.

Both anime series explore themes such as death, loss, and the struggle for survival. They both feature moments of intense action, suspense, and horror, with demons trying to kill humans and them fighting against these otherworldly creatures. Supernatural Elements: Demon Slayer is all about the battle between humans and demons whereas The Promised Neverland deals with children facing demons and using their brains to help them survive and not get eaten. Both shows feature demons.

Demon Slayer is all about the battle between humans and demons whereas The Promised Neverland deals with children facing demons and using their brains to help them survive and not get eaten. Both shows feature demons. Development: In both series, our protagonists face difficult challenges and have to learn new skills and devise new plans to overcome them. The methods they use differ, however, their goal of fighting against the demons remains the same.

In both series, our protagonists face difficult challenges and have to learn new skills and devise new plans to overcome them. The methods they use differ, however, their goal of fighting against the demons remains the same. Emotional impact: Both series have emotional moments and involve heart-wrenching scenes of tragedy and loss, with characters meeting their demise while pursuing being free from the grasp of demons.

Tanjiro, Emma and Norman (Image via Sportskeeda)

In conclusion, no crossover has ever happened between Demon Slayer and The Promised Neverland and there is no concrete evidence of the two series having ever been related or part of the same world.

It is a glorious fanfiction as of now, with little chance of it ever coming to fruition seeing that The Promised Neverland anime series has already finished airing.

Poll : 0 votes