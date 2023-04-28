Demon Slayer fans fume as Internet declares Tanjiro a crybaby

As a Demon Slayer, it's still possible to possess a natural sensitivity, even while fighting against demons. Witnessing loved ones repeatedly suffer at the hands of demons can be enough to make even the toughest individuals shed tears. Given that Demon Slayer's Tanjiro began battling demons at a young age, it's understandable for him to be prone to crying.

However, when a character's immediate response to any situation is to cry, some people may perceive them as unappealing or weak-spirited and label them a crybaby. This can be frustrating for fans who appreciate the character's emotional depth, which makes them relatable and well-rounded.

Tanjiro being declared a crybaby has sparked outrage among Demon Slayer fans on Twitter

(^з^)-☆ @summerdru
KDotDaGawd 🔜 Dreamcon @KDotDaGawd
he lost his whole family



Comment who you THINK is the biggest cry babies in anime below! 🤔 Creating an ANIME CRY BABY tier list then tanking them LIVE!
y'all will call anybody a crybaby
he lost his whole family

Anime and RPG content creator @KDotDaGawd's recent tweet has caused a stir on social media. He asked his followers to weigh in on who they thought was the biggest crybaby in the anime, accompanied by a crying gif of Tanjiro. The tweet has since gone viral, with Demon Slayer fans being outraged at Tanjiro being labeled as a crybaby.

Streamer, cosplayer, and anime enthusiast @summerdru replied to the tweet saying that people will call anybody a crybaby. The account justified Tanjiro's crying by saying that he had lost his whole family and was traumatized.

Following that, the Twitter user also commented on Deku being dragged into the discussion. They defended him by saying that he breaks his bones in every fight and that any teenage boy going through his pain would also be brought to tears.

(^з^)-☆ @summerdru
why is deku catching strayssss :/ he breaks his bones like every fight what teenage boy is not crying thru that pain???

Following that, there were some heated conversations being held in the comments section with people taking shots at Tanjiro and other quick-to-cry characters. These include Takemichi from Tokyo Revengers, Armin and Eren from Attack on Titan, and Kid Gohan from Dragon Ball.

Another Demon Slayer character, Gyomei Himejima, was also added to the list, as he's always seen with tears in his eyes. More importantly, fans argued in Tanjiro's defense on the thread, saying that he's just a teenager who's experienced his fair share of traumatizing events, making it normal for him to be emotional.

Osiris Incarnate @godofegypt97
@summerdru Never knew crying because you experienced traumatic events or heard someone's tragic life story makes you a crybaby. I thought that just made you a normal human being with emotions, but I guess not

However, some fans still stood stern in their criticism of Tanjiro, pointing out that he even cried listening to the backstory of the demons. Fans said that he cried despite the demons being the ones who killed countless humans and mortally wounded his friends.

Tanjiro always being understanding and empathizing can work to the detriment of his character. It sometimes feels like the creator is trying too hard to make him appear like a saint, which after a while becomes really cliche and unrelatable for viewers. Naruto is an anime that fell into this trap, with its main protagonist trying to be friends with every other enemy.

animespaghettisauce @animespagh
@summerdru I can understand that but he's crying over the demon's too

Acelye @Joattw
@summerdru literally stopped watching cause he cried so much it was so aggrivating

However, it is also unfair to declare Tanjiro as an emotionally distraught character who always seems to be tearing up. His emotions surface at very crucial moments, which can be justified as him being a traumatized teenager. Thus, it is absolutely correct for Demon Slayer fans to come to Tanjiro's defense because it's unfair for him to be labeled as a character who cries all the time.

The comment section of @summerdru's tweet is filled with the majority of Demon Slayer fans agreeing with her take that Tanjiro is just a normal teenager who deserves the opportunity to cry. However, there are others who are sticking to their belief that Tanjiro needs to be less whiny and control his emotions more.

Fans have to keep in mind, however, that Demon Slayer is a trope-filled series, so Tanjiro having a significant shtick makes sense for his character. He is designed to be empathetic and emotional, making it normal for him to always exhibit these traits and never derivate from them.

RX-80080 @RX80080



Nothing manlier than not being afraid to show your vulnerable side.
@summerdru On the contrary, we should NORMALIZE men crying.
Nothing manlier than not being afraid to show your vulnerable side.

Doni @BlkL3ftistD0rk



Fans: Better man tf up. You still got at least two seasons after this
@summerdru *14 year old protagonists goes through some of the most traumatic shit ever*
Fans: Better man tf up. You still got at least two seasons after this

Andrew @s0viet_afr0

If you want a real crybaby, that's Zenitsu for sure
@summerdru He witnessed his family's death, yet still chooses to be empathetic towards everyone... Hell Tanjiro wears that empathy like a badge of honor.
If you want a real crybaby, that's Zenitsu for sure

The aforementioned tweets perfectly encapsulate what most Demon Slayer fans think about Tanjiro being overtly emotional. The narrative was refuted vehemently by fans, with memes being made about how certain fans view a teenager crying after they go through some of the most traumatic events of their lives.

Fans also pointed out the traumatic events that Tanjiro has experienced in his life, which provide a rationale for his tendency to cry. Overall, fans do agree that Tanjiro is a model protagonist complete with unwavering resolve and an emotional side, just like Naruto. This might make Tanjiro's character derivative and boring, but he's still far removed from what can be classified as a crybaby.

