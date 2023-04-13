Twitter baffled as Chainsaw Man's Denji expresses romantic interest in Mitaka

In the Chainsaw Man series, we see Denji expressing his romantic interest in any and every woman that gives him even an ounce of attention. These interests have led to him landing in quite a few compromising situations in the past and yet Denji always pushes forward, giving love a chance.

In Chainsaw Man chapter 126, Denji expresses his romantic interest in Asa Mitaka while fighting against the Falling Devil. A page from chapter 126 is currently doing the rounds on Twitter, and has the audience baffled by the sudden revelation of Denji having feelings for Asa.

Twitter erupts as Chainsaw Man's Denji calls Asa Mitaka his "ex-potential girlfriend"

🐮 @zuguzu55 Ex Potential girlfriend.....Great success you guys asaden was real Ex Potential girlfriend.....Great success you guys asaden was real https://t.co/TuXL4aPfHx

In manga chapter 126 we see Chainsaw Man fighting against the Falling Devil, a devil who embodies the fear of heights and falling. The devil tells Chainsaw Man that she's not going to kill any more humans, so there's no need for them to fight. She mentions that her final task involves dropping Asa Mitaka into hell following which she'd take her leave.

The Falling Devil then explained that she was given a job to feed the residents of hell, where Asa Mitaka was the final course. The Chainsaw Devil hybrid, Denji, couldn't make sense of what the Falling Devil was saying but it gave him an excuse to kill her. Thus, he lunged forward at the primal devil, telling her to keep her hands off his ex-potential girlfriend.

Xavier Ortiz @negritobonbon #csm126 #chainsawman126

The stage is set for the inevitable meetup. If they manage to drive off the falling Devil together, which is an insane feat and Asa/Yoru witness Denji reverting back into a human Its gonna be crazy. The stage is set for the inevitable meetup. If they manage to drive off the falling Devil together, which is an insane feat and Asa/Yoru witness Denji reverting back into a human Its gonna be crazy. #csm126 #chainsawman126 The stage is set for the inevitable meetup. If they manage to drive off the falling Devil together, which is an insane feat and Asa/Yoru witness Denji reverting back into a human Its gonna be crazy. https://t.co/qdmOfcoy7Z

This single revelation has sent the Chainsaw Man fandom into a frenzy, with fans being amazed to see Denji express his romantic interest in Asa Mitaka. In manga chapter 126, Denji calls Asa his "ex-potential girlfriend," proving that even though things haven't gone very far with the two, he still harbors some feelings for her.

On their second date, Asa hid her real feelings for Denji and instead said that she hated him. She did this to protect him from being turned into a weapon by Yoru. This proves that the two harbor feelings for each other. Additionally, Denji calling Asa his "ex-potential girlfriend," all but confirms his feelings for her.

Denji and Asa (Image via Shueisha)

It is, however, hard to decipher at the moment whether Denji is in love with Asa or just has a crush on her. His statement in chapter 126 clearly shows that he thinks there’s not much hope left of Asa becoming his girlfriend as he mentions her as an "ex-potential girlfriend" and not a "potential girlfriend".

On Twitter, however, the scene is quite different as fans are currently celebrating the fact that Denji has finally expressed his romantic interest in Asa in Chainsaw Man chapter 126. Fans have been shipping the two for quite some time, calling them "Asaden". This new chapter has once again reinvigorated their faith in the Asa-Denji ship.

shana @seikosaeko ive said it before and ill say it again, fujimoto would not invest in THIS much romcom esque dramatic pining between the main leads if it wouldn't lead to some amazing payoff in the future !!!! @zuguzu55 as an asaden truther i see this as a huge WINive said it before and ill say it again, fujimoto would not invest in THIS much romcom esque dramatic pining between the main leads if it wouldn't lead to some amazing payoff in the future !!!! @zuguzu55 as an asaden truther i see this as a huge WIN 😭 ive said it before and ill say it again, fujimoto would not invest in THIS much romcom esque dramatic pining between the main leads if it wouldn't lead to some amazing payoff in the future !!!! https://t.co/oWckIWa463

Lina @Lina_Diamandiss DENJI AND ASA CANON

Attention

DENJI AND ASA CANON DENJI AND ASA CANONAttentionDENJI AND ASA CANON https://t.co/z1bvUXlmSy

Zerø | 1010 𝘿𝙖𝙮𝙨 𝙀𝙡𝙖𝙥𝙨𝙚𝙙 @ZeroOnTwiter I continue living purely because I wanna see Asa's goofy face when she realized Denji was never lying about being chainsaw man and how everything suddenly makes sense if she actually believed him I continue living purely because I wanna see Asa's goofy face when she realized Denji was never lying about being chainsaw man and how everything suddenly makes sense if she actually believed him 😭 https://t.co/K1dTjjpHU4

tuturu @gijyoju @zuguzu55 it can STILL BE im taking this as a W @zuguzu55 it can STILL BE im taking this as a W

loser incorp @abelfiled the fact asa and denji are that close in proximity of each other??? we’re getting asaden reunion next chapter I know it the fact asa and denji are that close in proximity of each other??? we’re getting asaden reunion next chapter I know it

Morgan @momojomo19 Idk I kinda need Asa and Denji to become girlfrienboyfrien Idk I kinda need Asa and Denji to become girlfrienboyfrien https://t.co/uRHFXdEtcZ

stephy @StephRosalina @CSPerfectShot theyre in love idcidcidc i love them denji and asa are the realest @CSPerfectShot theyre in love idcidcidc i love them denji and asa are the realest

The aforementioned tweets perfectly encapsulate how fans feel about Denji's statement in chapter 126. Although his statement can be chalked up as being negative, fans on Twitter are still taking it as a win.

They believe that this could be the start of something new between the two as Fujimoto has been known to give Denji the most unexpected partners and love interests such as Makima and Reze. Thus, him expressing his feelings for Asa could very well be a major step towards something big.

Poll : Do you think Denji and Asa will end up together? Yes No 0 votes