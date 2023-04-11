Chainsaw Man Chapter 126: Denji vs. Falling Devil begins, but takes an unexpected and enigmatic turn

Chainsaw Man Chapter 126 was released on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, bringing with it an incredibly exciting and engaging issue. Despite being just 16 pages in length, author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto densely packs the issue with exciting scenes and revelations. Also exciting is the news that the next chapter will be released in just one week, seemingly returning the series to a weekly serialization schedule.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 126 primarily focuses on Denji’s fight versus the Falling Devil, giving fans a bloody and exciting look at how the two match up. Following the conclusion of their initial skirmish, fans are also introduced to a new, enigmatic individual who is seemingly knowledgeable of the current situation.

As always is the case with Fujimoto, each chapter of his flagship series continues to reshape and reframe what fans were already so certain of knowing. Follow along as this article fully breaks down Chainsaw Man Chapter 126 in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 126 introduces a new player to the chaotic events of the current arc and fight against Falling

Chainsaw Man Chapter 126: Chainsaw vs. Falling

Shonen Jump @shonenjump Chainsaw Man, Ch. 126: The Falling Devil tries to turn Denji into a messy meal! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3nZhX6G Chainsaw Man, Ch. 126: The Falling Devil tries to turn Denji into a messy meal! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3nZhX6G https://t.co/K1gECMh0gN

Chainsaw Man Chapter 126 begins exactly where the previous issue left off, continuing Denji’s fight versus the Falling Devil. Denji keeps slashing at her, but she’s shown healing almost instantaneously. The Falling Devil then kicks Denji away before addressing him as Chainsaw Man, adding that they don’t need to fight since she won’t kill any more humans.

She elaborates that all she needs to do is drop Asa Mitaka into Hell and then she’ll leave. Denji rises and asks if she said she was targeting Asa, which the Falling Devil confirms. She elaborates that she was “given a job to feed the residents of Hell,” and that “Asa Mitaka is the final course” for this job.

Denji responds that what she’s saying doesn’t make sense, but adds that he now has an excuse to kill her. Chainsaw Man Chapter 126 then sees Denji rush at her, screaming at the Falling Devil to keep her hands off his “ex-potential girlfriend,” but is stopped with just one of the Falling Devil’s fingers. She elaborates that he’s impeding her cooking, and must ask him to leave, before commanding him to “fall.”

This prompts Denji to relive and remember the deaths of Aki and Power, who appear here as fans last saw them alive. Denji screams out in confusion and is shown to be flying high up into the sky in reality. The Falling Devil considers her work here done, adding that she needs to follow Asa’s scent.

However, Chainsaw Man Chapter 126 suddenly sees Denji attacking the Falling Devil. He explains that when he fights Devils that use mental attacks, he cuts up his brain as a rule. He’s shown to be attacking his own brain with his chainsaws as he says this. He follows this up by saying that he wants to eat corn dogs from France, clearly having cut up his brain a little too much.

The Falling Devil calls him a stupid boy as Denji begins eating one of her legs, calling it yummy as she screams about not being a corn dog. The Falling Devil then gives credence to Denji’s actions, saying that a chef ought to experience being eaten at least once. After fully consuming her, the Falling Devil reappears and bursts out of Denji’s stomach, thanking him for the “five-star experience.”

Chainsaw Man Chapter 126: Unidentified help in a dire situation

Chainsaw Man Chapter 126 sees her say that it’s time to return to her cooking, prompting Deni to shove a chainsaw through her cheeks and face. In response, she flicks Denji away, bisecting his body as a result of her still standing inside his stomach. The Falling Devil comments on how she detests ugliness before jumping into the sky and flying away, with Denji bleeding out on the ground as he tells her to get back there.

As Denji falls unconscious, an unseen individual approaches him, cutting their hand open and beginning to feed Denji their blood. The individual’s face and any distinguishing characteristics aren’t seen here, with the individual simply feeding Denji and telling him “I still need you to fight, Chainsaw Man.”

Chainsaw Man Chapter 126 then shifts perspectives back to the Falling Devil, who is still soaring through the sky looking for Asa. The final page sees her spot and approach Asa Mitaka, who shouts out about being found by the Falling Devil. The Falling Devil responds that it did indeed find her as the issue comes to an end.

Excitingly, the series is set to release its next issue in one week, seemingly marking a return to weekly serialization for the series.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 126: In summation

Chainsaw Man Thoughts @CSM_analysis Welp ok Yoshida does wear those with his uniform and clearly not everyone does ex: Haruka but...I genuinely think he'd still prioritize hiding Denji here. Welp ok Yoshida does wear those with his uniform and clearly not everyone does ex: Haruka but...I genuinely think he'd still prioritize hiding Denji here. https://t.co/NBBr2oN3Kp

Despite being a relatively short 16-page issue, Chainsaw Man Chapter 126 is incredibly engaging and exciting, giving viewers everything they could’ve wanted. Especially exciting is seeing Denji and the Falling Devil combat each other. Despite the latter clearly having the advantage, Denji was still able to put up a decent and encouraging fight.

Especially intriguing about the issue is the mystery individual who will seemingly revive Denji in upcoming chapters. While initial reactions likely led many fans to believe this was Hirofumi Yoshida, it doesn’t make a ton of sense to hide this fact from readers. This is especially true considering the previous establishment of Yoshida keeping an eye on Denji.

The more likely candidate for the mystery person in Chainsaw Man Chapter 126, if they are anyone of major significance, is for this to be the Death Devil. With Yoshida seemingly not the Death Devil based on his latest conversation with Famine Devil Fami, this would be the perfect time and way to introduce the fourth and final Horsemen Devil.

Likewise, with the individual seemingly being a male, it would be a great curveball to the final Horsemen Devil’s identity.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes