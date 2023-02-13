Full list of all Devils in Chainsaw Man

With Chainsaw Man season 1 over quite a while ago, the anime introduced fans to a wide variety of devils. While some were integral to the story, others made small appearances in the episodes as minor antagonists.

While fiends are devils that have taken over the body of a deceased person, hybrids are those individuals in the anime who have fused with a certain devil to activate its powers when in need.

Given that both these forms of individuals do not actually present the devil themselves in their skin, they cannot be considered as the devils themselves. Thus, let's take a look at all the devils that appeared in the Chainsaw Man anime, excluding all fiends and hybrids.

Zombie Devil, Bat Devil, and 10 other devils in Chainsaw Man

1) Chainsaw Devil

Pochita as seen in Chainsaw Man (Image via MAPPA)

The Chainsaw Devil "Pochita" embodies the fear of Chainsaws and was in a canine-like form when he appeared in the anime. While it does not seem like his true form, the same hasn't been revealed in the anime.

He is currently fused with Denji and has become his heart, making Denji a Hybrid capable of becoming the Chainsaw Man.

2) Tomato Devil

Tomato Devil as seen in Chainsaw Man (Image via MAPPA)

Tomato Devil embodies the fear of tomatoes as he appeared as a minor antagonist in the first episode of the anime. While not a lot is known about the Tomato Devil given its time in the anime, Denji explained how one needed to burn its seeds to prevent it from resurrecting.

As for its appearance, it looked like a huge tomato with several eyes and eight legs to help it walk.

3) Zombie Devil

Zombie Devil as seen in Chainsaw Man (Image via MAPPA)

Zombie Devil embodies people's fear of zombies as he appeared as an antagonist in the first episode of the anime. He had made a contract with the Yakuza, allowing them to be immortal in exchange for handing Pochita and Denji to it.

The Zombie Devil hated Devil Hunters and thus wanted to kill Denji, who used Pochita's powers to kill devils.

4) Sea Cucumber Devil

Sea Cucumber Devil as seen in Chainsaw Man (Image via MAPPA)

Sea Cucumber Devil is a devil that embodies the fear of Sea Cucumbers. While the devil did not fight any of the protagonists of the anime, Power did kill it after she spotted it subdued by a civilian hunter.

As for its appearance, it was cylindrical in shape and had countless human fingers emerging from all sides.

5) Bat Devil

Bat Devil as seen in Chainsaw Man (Image via MAPPA)

The Bat Devil embodies the fear of bats. He appeared as the primary antagonist of the titular Bat Devil Arc. He had kidnapped Power's cat Meowy and blackmailed her into bringing him a human to eat.

Nevertheless, Denji defeated him and rescued Meowy and Power. As for its appearance, the Bat Devil simply looked like a giant bat.

6) Leech Devil

Leech Devil as seen in Chainsaw Man (Image via MAPPA)

The Leech Devil embodies the fear of leeches as she appears as a secondary antagonist in the Bat Devil Arc. She was shown to be affectionate towards the Bat Devil as she shared how she and the Bat Devil had planned to devour humans together.

She fought Denji after the Bat Devil's death, and in doing so, got devoured by Aki's Fox Devil.

7) Fox Devil

Fox Devil as seen in Chainsaw Man (Image via MAPPA)

Unlike several devils that appear in the anime as antagonists, the Fox Devil is a minor supporting character in the series who embodies the fear of foxes. She made a deal, following which he could summon her whenever he would require her powers.

The Fox Devil was known to be quite fond of Aki, however, she left him after Aki tried to have her devour Katana Man.

8) Fish Devil

Fish Devil as seen in Chainsaw Man (Image via MAPPA)

The Fish Devil embodies the fear of fish as not a lot about the devil was described in the anime. The only thing fans know is that at some point, the Fish Devil consumed a fragment of the Gun Devil.

As for its appearance, the Fish Devil looks like a giant fish that has legs, which look similar to those possessed by insects.

9) Ghost Devil

Ghost Devil as seen in Chainsaw Man (Image via MAPPA)

The Ghost Devil embodies the fear of ghosts as similar to the Fox Devil, the Ghost Devil is a minor supporting character in the anime who made a contract with Himeno to allow her to use her right arm in exchange for Himeno's right arm.

Later in the anime, the Ghost Devil accepted Himeno's proposal as it allowed Himeno to control the Ghost's whole body in exchange for Himeno's entire body.

10) Eternity Devil

Eternity Devil as seen in Chainsaw Man (Image via MAPPA)

The Eternity Devil embodies the fear of eternity as he appeared as the primary antagonist of the titular Eternity Devil Arc. The Devil consumed a chunk of the Gun Devil, in exchange for which it was supposed to acquire Denji's heart.

In the anime, the Eternity Devil trapped six members of the Public Safety Devil Hunters to force them to give Denji to him. Nevertheless, Denji as Chainsaw Man, defeated him.

11) Curse Devil

Curse Devil as seen in Chainsaw Man (Image via MAPPA)

Curse Devil embodies the fear of curses as it first appeared in the fight between the Public Safety Devil Hunters and Katana Man. Aki used the Curse Devil's spike to pierce Katana Man thrice, following which the Curse Devil caught hold of him.

While not a lot is known about the Curse Devil, using it is quite dangerous, as using it led to Aki with a lifespan of around two years.

12) Snake Devil

Snake Devil as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Snake Devil embodies the fear of snakes as it appeared as a minor antagonist in the Katana Man Arc. The Snake Devil had a contract with Akane Sawatari as it appeared upon her summons.

Akane used the Snake Devil to devour the Ghost Devil, following which the devil killed her after she got herself arrested.

