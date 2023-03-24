MAPPA Stage 2023: Complete list of events, what to expect, and more

Fans were recently delighted to learn of MAPPA Stage 2023's return to Tokyo after skipping a year. The much-awaited event is set to be held at the Tokyo Garden Theater on May 21, 2023. Juggernaut studio MAPPA's exclusive event is set to bring tons of excitement and surprises via announcements, sequel details, previews, presentations, and performances.

Lottery-based advance ticket sales began today, i.e., March 24, after which on April 14, regular tickets will be available for 8,900 yen (US$68). The one-day special event is also set to host a talk show on MAPPA Productions' and feature performances by theme song performers.

MAPPA Stage 2023 schedule sees theme song performances by various artists and talk shows of several anime franchises

Fans can keep an eye out for their fan-favourite series at MAPPA Stage 2023, which is supposed to be a one-day event. Voice actors for the most acclaimed of MAPPA's properties will be present, with the opening theme performance being a key event for most of the series.

It may be presumed that Crunchyroll will be streaming the event live even though there's not been any confirmation on their side or that of MAPPA.

Series Vinland Saga Season 2 Hell's Paradise Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Attack on Titan Final Season Chainsaw Man Campfire Cooking in Another World with my Absurd Skill Sunao Katabuchi's new film

Vinland Saga season 2

MAPPA @MAPPA_Info

Thank you for watching!

Please continue to enjoy.

Today’s countdown illustration is brought to you by：

Syuhei Yabuta(Director)

Click here for more：

@V_SAGA_ANIME #ヴィンランド・サガ #VINLAND_SAGA

Fans can expect to see a talk show being produced by the main cast of Vinland Saga. This will soon be followed up with the performance of the opening theme River by Anonymouz. The voice actors for Thorfinn and Einar, namely Yuto Uemura and Shunsuke Takeuchi, will be present at the event. They will be joined by director Shuhei Yabuto, so fans can expect to hear details on the upcoming Farmland Saga arc.

Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku

Hype is at an all-time high for the upcoming adaptation of Hell's Paradise. Long-term manga readers will be excited to hear that MAPPA Stage 2023 is set to the first talk show for the cast, comprising of Yumiri Hanamori for Yamada Asaemon Sagiri, Ryohei Kimura for Aza Chobei, Rie Takahashi for Yuzuriha, and Kensho Ono for Yamada Asaemon Toma. Production secrets will also be delved into at this grand event.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen is back for a much-awaited season 2, the first details of which will be revealed at MAPPA Stage 2023. Who-ya Extended is also set to perform the second opening theme song performance. The voice actors for beloved characters Yuji Itadori (Junya Enoki), Megumi Fushigoro (Yuma Uchida), Nobara Kugisaki (Asami Seto), and Yuta Okkotu (Megumi Ogata) will be there in person, hinting at a talk show.

Attack on Titan Final Season

MAPPA @MAPPA_Info

Don’t miss your chance!



▼For purchase visit here:

Singapore：

Malaysia：

Thailand：

#shingeki

Perhaps one of the most awaited sessions at the MAPPA Stage 2023 will be for Attack on Titan Final Season. Fans can expect the secret stories of production at the event through interactions with director Yuchiro Yashahi and cast members Yuki Kaji (Eren Yeager), Yui Ishikawa (Mikasa Ackerman), and Romi Park (Hange Zoe). There will also be a live performance of the opening theme of Final Season part 1 by Shinsei Kamatate.

Chainsaw Man

MAPPA @MAPPA_Info



The full length new trailer with English sub is now available on our YouTube Channel!! youtu.be/jk7QSGwupPA



#chainsawman #MAPPA

As the newest addition to the modern hype-inducing shonen roster, Chainsaw Man's presence at the event is hardly a surprise. Cast members for the fan-favorite characters Denji (Kikunosuke Toya), Makima (Tomori Kusonoki), Aki (Shogo Sakata), and Power (Fairouz Ai) are set to reflect on a first gorgeous year of production with fans.

Campfire Cooking in Another World with my Absurd Skill

Anime Trending @AniTrendz Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skills - Episode 5 Preview!



Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skills - Episode 5 Preview!https://t.co/eAKHQz3kd8

This isekai is the only one of its genre to be featured as a highlight of MAPPA Stage 2023. The event will feature a glorious performance of the opening theme by Van de Shop and Yuda Uchida besides Mukoda Kitchen's live performance. The first cast talk show is set to be held after the work is broadcast, with voice-actors Satoshi Hino for Fel, Hina Kino for Sui, Maaya Uchida for Ninrir being present alongside director Kiyoshi Matsuda.

Unnamed movie by Sunao Katabuchi

Catsuka @catsuka

Co-directed by Chie Uratani, with Masashi Ando as chief animation director, and Toshiharu Mizutani as art director.

youtube.com/watch?v=f4OEi2… Work-in-progress preview of next movie directed by Sunao Katabuchi (In This Corner of the World), produced by Contrail studio.Co-directed by Chie Uratani, with Masashi Ando as chief animation director, and Toshiharu Mizutani as art director. Work-in-progress preview of next movie directed by Sunao Katabuchi (In This Corner of the World), produced by Contrail studio.Co-directed by Chie Uratani, with Masashi Ando as chief animation director, and Toshiharu Mizutani as art director.youtube.com/watch?v=f4OEi2… https://t.co/qdPaMOOV3w

Little has been revealed about Katabuchi's upcoming film, though the official event is set to feature the first tidbits of information about the same. According to the official event page for MAPPA Stage 2023:

"Four years after 'In This Corner of the World' (and Many More).... The latest information about Katabuchi's new work, which is currently being worked on, has been lifted!"

Katabuchi himself is set to be present at MAPPA Stage 2023, along with producer Manabu Otsuka.

Apart from these highlights, Seitaro Mukai from the comedy group Tenshin MC'ing is set to be present at the event. Fans can catch up to most of MAPPA's produced animes, including Attack on Titan Final Season, on Crunchyroll.

