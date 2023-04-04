Chainsaw Man Chapter 125: Falling Devil's ingredient shopping interrupted by an exciting arrival

Chainsaw Man Chapter 125 was released on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, bringing with it an incredibly exciting, albeit short, issue to the series. The issue primarily focused on the Falling Devil’s preparations for her final course dish, seeing her shopping at a supermarket for specific ingredients.

In this regard, Chainsaw Man Chapter 125 is a relatively uneventful issue compared to recent chapters. However, the final pages see an exciting reappearance, which will undoubtedly get even the most aloof fans excited for next week’s release and beyond.

An exciting reappearance in Chainsaw Man Chapter 125 makes up for relatively short issue

Chainsaw Man Chapter 125: Errands interrupted

Chainsaw Man Chapter 125 begins with the Falling Devil slicing out the eyes and ears of several passersby. She collects them all in a shopping bag, with her haul totaling 10 eyes and four ears. She then heads to a supermarket, where she’s seen asking an employee if they have an apple variety that pairs well with human flesh.

The issue reveals that, due to her powers, the employee she’s talking to is currently on the ceiling above her. The employee begins apologizing with a fearful look on her face, but the Falling Devil tells her to relax, and that she means no harm unless the employee attacks first. She then asks about the apples once more before departing the store.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 125 then sees the Falling Devil remember that she needs the head of a human man for the sauce for her final dish. However, there are no humans around, causing her to call out and ask if anyone can spare a man’s head. This prompts three different Public Safety Devil Hunters to begin shooting at her with long-range weapons, seemingly ripping her body apart.

The group continues firing until all that remains is a pile of intestines, guts, and disfigured limbs. Horrifyingly, and somewhat unsurprisingly, the Falling Devil begins speaking, calling the situation awkward. She reminds the Devil Hunters that it’s impossible to kill her with any weapon that humankind currently has.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 125 then sees her claim that she wishes to avoid meaningless slaughter, asking if anyone can possibly spare her a head. However, the Devil Hunters respond by opening fire yet again, once more ripping her body to shreds. Before being totally destroyed, however, the Falling Devil sighs and uses her powers to demolish a building and kill the Devil Hunters.

As one of the Devil Hunters is falling out of the sky, the Falling Devil uses one of her limbs to cut off his head and catch it, thanking him in the process. She then says that all that remains is to make Asa Mitaka fall, completing her final course dish. However, her words are followed up by a sound, as a ripcord is seen being pulled by a hand.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 125 then sees the Falling Devil have a chainsaw shoved through her chest from behind, with the next panel showing Denji ripping her body apart. He then shouts out that she stole those apples, calling her an apple thief in the process. In response, however, she cuts his head off while bisecting his upper and lower body.

Thankfully, Denji’s body instantly begins reattaching itself, allowing him to turn around and use the chainsaw on his head to rip through the Falling Devil’s head. The issue ends with the Falling Devil commenting on how this is the first time she has been on the menu, with their fight seemingly having begun.

The issue also excitingly ends with no news of a series break next week.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 125: In summation

Despite being a relatively short and uninformative issue, Chainsaw Man Chapter 125 is nevertheless incredibly exciting and engaging. The reappearance of Denji alone makes this possible. The continuation of Denji and Falling Devil’s fight being just one week away further increases the excitement and quality of the issue.

