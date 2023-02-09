Chainsaw Man: How Nayuta's affection for Denji is harming him like Makima did, explained

Following Nayuta’s debut in the second part of author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man manga series, her similarities to Makima have been a trending topic for fans. Despite only appearing for a few short pages in the final moments of Chapter 119, fans are already noticing a plethora of similarities to her previous Control Devil incarnation.

One such similarity which Chainsaw Man fans are especially concerned about is Nayuta’s apparently possessive nature over Denji based on her calling Yoru the War Devil a “thief.” This is especially concerning since Nayuta said this after seeing Yoru getting up close and personal with Denji, with her use of the word in such context implying that she sees Denji as hers.

While this may prove to be innocent enough, with Nayuta essentially not wanting to let go of her brother figure, it currently indicates some Makima-esque red flags in her relationship with Denji.

Nayuta’s possessiveness may be harming Denji in a way similar to how Chainsaw Man’s Makima once did

One of the biggest lessons and themes relative to Denji’s character coming out of the conclusion of Chainsaw Man’s first part was a desire to live for and make decisions for himself. This is emphasized again in the series’ second part, more specifically and more emphatically so in the recently-concluded Eternity Devil Return Arc.

Here, fans saw Denji decide to make decisions for himself as Asa Mitaka continued to take over the plans for their date while ignoring his requests. Even as Asa was instructing him on a plan to escape the aquarium that the Eternity Devil had them trapped in, Denji continued expressing a desire to make his own decisions in life.

While listening to Asa worked out for Denji, the point still remains that the Denji as seen in Chainsaw Man’s second part wants to live for himself and make himself happy. This is in stark contrast to his mentality in the series’ first part, where he allowed his life to be dictated by Makima and others rather than make choices for himself.

Walker @drunkeldian The CSM fandom freaking out over Nayuta possibly being a mini Makima but isn't that the entire point? Denji's whole goal with her is to prevent her from becoming Makima. Ofc she's gonna have the same traits as her but Denji's job is to make sure she never reaches that level. The CSM fandom freaking out over Nayuta possibly being a mini Makima but isn't that the entire point? Denji's whole goal with her is to prevent her from becoming Makima. Ofc she's gonna have the same traits as her but Denji's job is to make sure she never reaches that level. https://t.co/MfzMwVFE12

Yet, despite actively showing a desire to live for himself and make his own decisions, Denji himself seems to be subject to Nayuta’s house rules as well. This suggests that, to a degree, the former is still letting others make decisions for him, with this apparently extending into his personal home life as well.

That’s not to say that Nayuta is as evil as Makima, and is maliciously seeking to control him in a way similar to how Makima did in Chainsaw Man’s first part. In fact, considering the love Denji clearly has for Nayuta, her possessiveness of him is likely a manifestation of the love she has for him as a brother figure. It simply manifests itself in this, for lack of a better term, controlling way because she is the Control Devil.

In fact, her calling Yoru a thief is likely indicative of the love she holds for Denji as a friend and brotherly figure. While Makima merely wanted to use him for the Chainsaw Devil he was contracted with and let him freely fraternize with the likes of Reze and Himeno, Nayuta truly loves Denji, and doesn’t want to lose him.

Lightning @Lightning446 Last but not least: the aloy pot plants. Denji’s is alive & thriving; Nayuta’s is decaying. A possible metaphor of how Denji has learned to care for others, while Nayuta has ways to go



This is evident in her obsession with Denji, mirroring Makima’s once infatuation with Pochita Last but not least: the aloy pot plants. Denji’s is alive & thriving; Nayuta’s is decaying. A possible metaphor of how Denji has learned to care for others, while Nayuta has ways to goThis is evident in her obsession with Denji, mirroring Makima’s once infatuation with Pochita https://t.co/8WW1n5hyEs

In this way, it’s clear even from the few pages of screen time Nayuta has had in Chainsaw Man’s second part that she loves Denji. However, just because her intentions are good doesn’t mean the results are beneficial. While it hasn’t been said by Denji, he is likely affected by how controlling Nayuta seems to be of his personal life, both within their house and outside of it.

If anything, it’s unlikely that Denji will ever openly admit to Nayuta due to how much he clearly loves her too, despite her naturally affectionate and controlling ways. However, even if that love is reciprocated, it still seems to be harming Denji on a deeply emotional and psychological level.

