Chainsaw Man chapter 118 hints at Nayuta giving in to her Control Devil powers

Following Chainsaw Man chapter 118’s hilarious resolution of Yoru’s attempt to weaponize Denji, fans were treated to an enjoyable issue that saw Asa and Denji out on a date. While Denji suggested going to a local theater for a movie marathon, Asa countered that she’d rather watch it at home, and the two eventually headed to Denji’s house.

However, Chainsaw Man chapter 118 also saw Denji put an extreme emphasis on following his home’s rules, being nervous to the point of sweating as he says this. He even tells Asa, who understandably probes for more information, that breaking his home’s rules could see her die.

While it’s clear that Denji isn’t the one in control of his home’s rules, the issue doesn’t specify who is. However, fans are almost positive they know who’s behind such a rigid set of rules and directions.

Chainsaw Man chapter 118’s Nayuta debut set to be much more stressful and tense than fans thought

kira (لائبہ ) @ayecyy as always last panel being chaotic asf , I'm sure we're seeing nayuta next chapter. i think that fake csm guy gonna follow them home, he's probably following asa since he has his suspicions about her powers. as always last panel being chaotic asf , I'm sure we're seeing nayuta next chapter. i think that fake csm guy gonna follow them home, he's probably following asa since he has his suspicions about her powers. https://t.co/jiiahrmDlr

Introduced in the final chapter of the first part, Nayuta serves as the reincarnation of the Control Devil following Denji’s killing the previous incarnation, Makima.

The Control Devil embodies the fear of control or conquest/domination, with one of her abilities allowing her to control any being who she believes to be inferior to herself. This is to the point of being able to force them into making contracts with themself or another Devil.

Makima was seen using such powers throughout the series’ first part, and the Control Devil simply needs to be convinced she’s superior to someone to use her powers on them. It would make sense for Nayuta to view a stranger entering her home as inferior to her, thus explaining why Denji is so serious about his home’s rules in Chainsaw Man chapter 118.

Beyond this, the Control Devil’s embodying the fear of control and conquest/domination can be seen in their manipulative way of thinking and acting, at least in Makima’s case.

While Denji raised Nayuta to prevent her from becoming another Makima, it’s possible that some aspects of the latter's personality stemmed more from her nature rather than her environment.

🟥🟨🟩⬛ @_unluckyseven_



Now this has me curious. I wonder if certain things trigger Nayuta's control powers and that's why he's so cautious #chainsawman chapter 118Now this has me curious. I wonder if certain things trigger Nayuta's control powers and that's why he's so cautious #chainsawman chapter 118Now this has me curious. I wonder if certain things trigger Nayuta's control powers and that's why he's so cautious https://t.co/VI6Wmef6MH

Thus, it seems increasingly likely that Nayuta’s Control Devil powers are manifesting and overpowering her in this way. While completely speculative, it’s possible that being a teenager and going through the formative years in what would be a human’s life further exacerbates the grip her Control Devil powers have on her behavior.

This would also explain why Denji warns Asa of potential death in Chainsaw Man Chapter 118. While Makima was certainly ruthless, she was more cunning than to indiscriminately kill as she pleased. The reason for this difference between the two incarnations of the Control Devil could stem from the physical age of the human bodies they manifest in.

In summation

Regardless of exactly why it’s happening, Chainsaw Man chapter 118 all but spells out for readers that Nayuta’s powers as the Control Devil are influencing her. While an unfortunate development for Asa, fans seem more excited than worried about Nayuta’s imminent part 2 debut following the series’ one-week break.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes