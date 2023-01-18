One Piece chapter 1072 (full spoilers): Stussy's Devil Fruit and origins confirmed as Bonney finds her father's memories

One Piece chapter 1072 full summary spoilers were released on Tuesday, January 17, bringing with them further corroboration of information from the initial spoilers. Additionally, several pieces of new information have either been revealed or confirmed, among which one of the most exciting tidbits is centered around CP0’s Stussy.

Similarly, fans learned about the new capabilities of Bartholomew Kuma’s Devil Fruit in One Piece chapter 1072, as well as what the real Kuma’s goals are at the Red Line. Fans are also preparing for a Bonney-Kuma flashback, which is all but confirmed by her finding her father’s tangible memories per the spoilers.

One Piece chapter 1072 sees Seraphim turn on Dr. Vegapunk, Kaku vs. Zoro comes to an end, and more

Full summary spoilers

One Piece chapter 1072’s full summary starts by confirming the chapter’s title, The Weight of Memories, as well as by recapping the cover picture. Queen is seen preparing his viruses, Vinsmoke Judge is seen making his spear, and Caesar Clown is seen creating a Devil Fruit. It seems that some time has passed since the last cover image, which featured the MADS group.

The issue’s actual story content starts with a narration from Dr. Vegapunk’s journal during the time of MADS. It is emphasized that this isn’t a flashback, but rather a text reading during the present time. Dr. Vegapunk says that even if the world doesn’t “accept it, he views ‘her’ as a real human.” He also specifies that “this experiment” will be their first step towards peace.

One Piece chapter 1072 full summary spoilers then see Bonney turn herself into a crying child in order to get Dr. Vegapunk’s sympathy. When the latter approaches her, she turns into a buff adult version of herself, almost appearing bloated like a balloon. Redon states that “it seems Bonney’s powers can make her turn herself into different variations of her future self or something like that.”

Kaden.xo4 @TDW_Law0 #ONEPIECE1072SPOILERS

#onepiece

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Oda really made Bonney more Broken than Kidd wtf..why is her ability soo busted???? Bonney stocks Oda really made Bonney more Broken than Kiddwtf..why is her ability soo busted???? Bonney stocks #ONEPIECE1072SPOILERS#onepiece...........Oda really made Bonney more Broken than Kidd😭😭😭 wtf..why is her ability soo busted???? Bonney stocks📈📈📈📈📈 https://t.co/3XVpC8vwUh

Nevertheless, Bonney then knocks Dr. Vegapunk’s ages out of him in the form of sparkling jewels, seemingly giving his different life stages a tangible form. She decides to turn him into a baby who is able to talk, which Redon suspects is due to his genius brain. Dr. Vegapunk is shocked to see this power of Bonney’s Fruit, suggesting that he hasn’t researched it yet.

One Piece chapter 1072 full summary spoilers then see Dr. Vegapunk tell Bonney that he can’t share why he turned her father, Bartholomew Kuma, into a cyborg in the past. He claims that the reason would cause her great pain, and thus he promised his friend Kuma that he would never, ever tell her the truth.

Bonney then turns and sees a room with a bear-paw at the door. She destroys the door’s lock by aging it up, similar to how Shinobu’s Ripe-Ripe Fruit works. A flashback focused on Kuma and Dr. Vegapunk then begins, with the latter looking similar to how he did in Ohara. Kuma, meanwhile, wears a white patient’s robe with no hat, showing his hair and glasses.

Kaiza @UndeadOni

#ONEPIECE1072

SPOILER

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

The Theory that Jewlrey Bonney has the Toki Toki no mi keeps getting stronger everyday. Lady Toki probably had the awakening which is how she could travel to the future. WorstGenHQ @WorstGenHQ #ONEPIECE1072

SPOILER!!!

.

.

.

.

.

Summary by Redon: SPOILER!!!Summary by Redon: #ONEPIECE1072 SPOILER!!!.....Summary by Redon: https://t.co/lYk9WSbTz4 #ONEPIECE1072 SPOILERSSPOILERThe Theory that Jewlrey Bonney has the Toki Toki no mi keeps getting stronger everyday. Lady Toki probably had the awakening which is how she could travel to the future. twitter.com/WorstGenHQ/sta… #ONEPIECE1072SPOILERS #ONEPIECE1072 SPOILER........The Theory that Jewlrey Bonney has the Toki Toki no mi keeps getting stronger everyday. Lady Toki probably had the awakening which is how she could travel to the future. twitter.com/WorstGenHQ/sta…

Dr. Vegapunk tells Kuma that a scientist in West Blue discovered that humans weigh 21 grams less after they die, arguing that 21 grams is the weight of the human soul. He then explains Kuma’s Paw-Paw Fruit ability, saying it has the power to turn intangible things into something tangible.

An example of pain is given, with Dr. Vegapunk explaining that this can be achieved by turning nerve signals into tangible energy which he can push out of a body. One Piece chapter 1072 full summary spoilers see Dr. Vegapunk argue that Kuma should be able to do the same with imagination, thoughts, or memories as well.

Dr. Vegapunk then asks Kuma to try and bring out his own memories since he wants to know the weight and size of the human memory. The latter is hesitant since it’s embarrassing, but Dr. Vegapunk begs him to do so for science’s sake. The issue then returns to the present, where Bonney enters the room with the bear-paw at the door.

🥶Danrich 🇯🇲🥱😵‍💫🤫 @Danrich2001 #ONEPIECE1072

Stussy ate the Bat Bat fruit. She has the power of a Vampire. Stussy ate the Bat Bat fruit. She has the power of a Vampire. #ONEPIECE1072Stussy ate the Bat Bat fruit. She has the power of a Vampire.👀😭😭

One Piece chapter 1072 full summary spoilers see Kuma’s bear-paw shaped energy in the center of the room, with Bonney walking towards it. Simultaneously, the real Kuma is trying to climb the Red Line, but is shot down by the Marines. As Bonney is about to touch the energy, Dr. Vegapunk tells her not to, since it’s Kuma’s pain.

However, she says she knows her father’s ability, and that this energy isn’t pain, but rather his memories. She then extends her hand to touch the energy, but the issue shifts perspectives to Zoro versus Kaku. The latter is now using an Awakened form, which is similar to Lucci’s, sporting “dark flame hair” and a stream of floating “dark fire wraps” around his shoulders.

Kaku uses some old and new attacks in the fight, but One Piece chapter 1072 sees Zoro eventually overpower Kaku and knock him down to the ground easily. Brook, meanwhile, is protecting the Thousand Sunny. Suddenly, the four Seraphim fly up to the Lab Stratum level without being given the order to do so.

It is revealed here that the Seraphim’s personality allows them to react and make decisions on their own to adapt to battle situations, so they chose to assist CP0 by themselves. However, this isn’t what the latter wanted, since Dr. Vegapunk and his satellites hold a higher authority than they do. This prompts Edison and Lilith to run out and try to take back control of the Seraphim.

Sanji and Franky, meanwhile, go to assist Zoro and Brook, while Luffy and the others stay at the lab. One Piece chapter 1072 then sees Lucci order the Seraphim to destroy the lab before Dr. Vegapunk or his satellites can come out. As the four Seraphim start attacking the building together, Kaku’s neck is suddenly bitten by someone, causing him to fall asleep.

It is then revealed that Stussy is the one who bit Kaku, now seen with vampire-like wings and fangs. Her true identity is revealed as the clone of Ms. Buckingham Stussy, one of the Rocks Pirates’ former members. Additionally, it is also revealed that she’s the first successful human clone of MADS. One Piece chapter 1072 ends as Stussy tells Lucci she just made Kaku go to sleep, and she needs him to sleep as well.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

Poll : 0 votes