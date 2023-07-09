Bleach TYBW: Why does Zangetsu look like Yhwach? Explained

Tite Kubo's Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 1 premiered on 8 July 2023 after a long wait, and the anime fandom immediately took over the internet. Viewers witnessed Yhwach's beginnings and the selection of Uryu Ishida as his successor. The episode also had Ichigo, who was shown receiving training.

However, as things stand, many people have not yet begun watching Bleach TYBW or have not been up to date with the manga. As a result, anime fans have been wondering why Zangetsu resembles Yhwach so much. Yhwach, who is the father of Quincy and the emperor of the Wandenreich, shares a lot of characteristics with Zangetsu.

Bleach TYBW: Here's why Zangetsu looks like Yhwach

Fans were introduced to the series' overarching antagonist, Yhwach when Bleach TYBW was released last year in October 2022. Yhwach, who has been characterized as a tall person with a long face, a broad chin, prominent cheekbones, and long black hair, is the Emperor of the Wandenreich and the instigator of the Soul Society's destruction.

When the fans first saw Yhwach in Bleach TYBW, they were astounded by how much he resembled the Old Man Zangetsu. To understand this, fans must first be aware that the Old Man Zangetsu, is a spirit that resides in Ichigo's inner world and was initially revealed to be Ichigo's Zanpakuto.

However, in truth, Zangetsu is a part of Ichigo's Quincy powers as his mother, Masaki, was a pure-blooded Quincy. Furthermore, being a part of Ichigo's Quincy powers, Zangetsu resembles Yhwach from a thousand years ago more than anything else. Although he is not Yhwach in his own right, he is a part of Ichigo's soul and thus represents the Quincy portion of his abilities.

He was initially introduced as Ichigo's Zanpakuto due to the fact that he initially repelled Hollow Ichigo and pretended to be the only Zanpakuto spirit. The purpose of this was to make himself the driving force behind Ichigo and suppress his latent potential so as to prevent him from becoming a Shinigami.

When Ichigo questioned the Old Man Zengetsu in Bleach TYBW part 1 finale, about why he did not want him to become a Shinigami, Zengetsu explained how doing so would put his life and limb in danger. Additionally, it will subject Ichigo to numerous dangers, suffering, and eventual death at his hands.

But as time went on and Zangetsu saw for himself how hard Ichigo fought and persevered in his quest to become a Shinigami, it made his heart quiver and he began to support Ichigo. Slowly, Zangetsu began to lose interest in opposing Ichigo and declared that he is incredibly proud of the man Ichigo has grown to be. He then relinquished control of Ichigo so that the latter could obtain his true Zanpakuto.

In summation

Now that it has been established why Zangetsu resembled Yhwach, it is important to remember that Zangetsu was only a portion of Ichigo's Quincy power. Nevertheless, Ichigo received constant assistance from old man Zangetsu. He not only provided him with strength but also offered support in his journey to become a true Shinigami, as exemplified in the finale of Bleach TYBW part 1.

With that, fans should now wait for the release of the upcoming Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 2, planned for July 15, 2023.

