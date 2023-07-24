Complete list of every Strenritter that appeared in Bleach TYBW episode 16

Bleach TYBW Episode 16 plays a crucial role in the highly regarded anime series. In the episode, within the Wandenreich city that now occupies the former Seireitei, the Quincy army launches an attack on the Shinigami forces. As tense battles unfold between various lieutenants and captains against their Quincy adversaries, 12th Division Captain Mayuri Kurotsuchi receives valuable information from Kisuke Urahara regarding a method to reclaim their stolen Bankai.
Urahara reveals an important fact: Quincy cannot steal Resurrección, which is the Arrancar equivalent of Bankai. This is due to their vulnerability to Hollow power. To address this issue, Urahara devises a solution - Shin'eiyaku pills. These pills, when absorbed by Shinigami, temporarily poison their Bankai specifically against the Quincy. As battles ensue and the Quincy activate their powerful Quincy, Vollständig forms, the situation becomes increasingly dire for the Shinigami.
Meanwhile, Ichigo Kurosaki continues his journey in the Soul King Palace where he witnesses enigmatic visions that are closely tied to the history of the Soul King.
From Bazz B to Äs Nödt: Here are all the Sternritters that appeared in Bleach TYBW Episode 16
1) Bazz B
Bazz B, also known as "The Heat," appears as one of the Sternritters in Bleach TYBW Episode 16. He embodies a fiery and impulsive nature, possessing the incredible ability to manipulate heat and fire.
Bazz B possesses the extraordinary ability known as "H" Schrift, granting him complete mastery over heat manipulation. With a single touch, he can take control of the temperature of any object. He demonstrates his immense power by generating flames from his own body and hurling explosive fireballs towards his adversaries. These blazing projectiles are so intense that they possess the capability to melt through most solid materials effortlessly.
Not only can he emanate scorching heat, but he is also capable of absorbing ambient warmth and directing it into devastating attacks, amplifying the destructive potential of his fire-based assaults.
2) Cang Du
Cang Du, also known as "The Iron," makes his appearance in Bleach TYBW Episode 16 as a Sternritter. He carries himself with sternness, discipline, and an unwavering stoicism, placing great importance on order and obedience.
Cang Du possesses a remarkable ability known as "I," where his Schrift enables him to strengthen his skin to the hardness of iron. This transformation renders him nearly invulnerable to attacks, creating an impenetrable armor that shields his entire body.
Consequently, he becomes immune to most physical assaults and energy-based offenses. Such is the extent of this defense that even the mightiest blades struggle to pierce its dense and unyielding surface.
3) Bambietta Basterbine
Bambietta Basterbine, also known as "The Explode," makes her appearence as one of the Sternritters in Bleach TYBW Episode 16. This stern and unpredictable character possesses a unique ability to cause explosions with a mere touch.
Bambietta possesses the "E" Schrift, which grants her the ability to create devastating explosions upon contact with any object. With complete control over these explosions, she can unleash chaos on the battlefield. The range and intensity of each detonation may vary, but Bambietta has honed her skills to regulate their power to a certain extent.
4) Äs Nödt
Äs Nödt, also known as "The Fear," appears in Bleach TYBW Episode 16 as one of the Sternritters. This character embodies terror and malevolence, possessing the uncanny ability to inspire absolute fear within his adversaries.
Äs Nödt possesses a formidable ability called "F," which empowers him to evoke the deepest, darkest fears that lie within the minds of his adversaries. This power paralyzes them with overwhelming terror. He can conjure nightmarish illusions and visions that exploit their insecurities and phobias, effectively trapping them in their own haunting thoughts.
Even the most resilient warriors have been known to succumb to Äs Nödt's fear-inducing prowess, rendering them completely defenseless.
5) Mask De Masculine
Mask De Masculine, also known as "The Superstar," appears as one of the Sternritters in Bleach TYBW Episode 16. This flamboyant and showy Sternritter possesses powers fueled by cheers and support.
Mask possesses the Schrift, known as "S," which grants him extraordinary powers. These abilities are further amplified by the resounding cheers and unwavering support he receives from others. As his name echoes through the crowd and their encouragement reaches its peak, Mask's strength, speed, stamina, and healing capacities all surge exponentially.
The volume of cheers directly correlates to his remarkable enhancements in these areas.
6) Liltotto Lamperd
Liltotto Lamperd, also known as "The Glutton," appears as one of the Sternritters in Bleach TYBW Episode 16. This petite yet formidable Sternritter possesses the unique ability to consume anything in her path.
Liltotto possesses "G," a Schrift that grants her the ability to consume anything she desires. With this power, she can devour both organic and inorganic substances, assimilating them into her own body. As Liltotto consumes more, she grows larger, stronger, and more resilient. However, once her feeding ceases, she reverts back to her original small stature.
7) Meninas McAllon
Meninas McAllon, also known as "The Power," is one the Sternritters that appears in Bleach TYBW Episode 16. She possesses formidable physical strength and extraordinary powers that set her apart among her fellow Sternritters.
Meninas' Schrift, known as "P," grants her incredible physical strength. This power allows her to overpower almost any opponent she faces. Not only does Meninas possess superhuman strength, but it far surpasses that of even the strongest Shinigami and Quincy. She can effortlessly lift objects that would be impossible for an average person and crush them with ease.
The force behind her punches and kicks is tremendous, capable of inflicting serious damage or instantly killing with a single blow.
8) Giselle Gewelle
Giselle Gewelle, nicknamed "The Zombie," makes her appearance as one of the Sternritters in Bleach TYBW Episode 16. This enigmatic and eerie character possesses the unique ability to manipulate and resurrect the deceased.
Giselle possesses an extraordinary script known as "Z," which grants her the power to transform defeated foes and lifeless bodies into zombie-like minions under her complete control. These reanimated creatures retain certain abilities from their previous existence, making them formidable forces at Giselle's disposal.
As Giselle and her fellow Sternritters triumph over more opponents in battle, her zombie army steadily expands in size.
9) Candice Catnipp
Candice Catnipp, alias "The Thunderbolt," appears as one of the Sternritters in Bleach TYBW Episode 16. She possesses a formidable and dynamic personality, showcasing her ability to control electricity.
Candice possesses the Schrift known as "T," which grants her the extraordinary ability to generate and manipulate electricity. With this power, she's capable of conjuring bolts of lightning from the heavens or manifesting them within her own being.
Subsequently, Candice unleashes these formidable thunderbolts upon her adversaries, inflicting them with staggering surges of electric current. The intensity of these shocks varies significantly, ranging from mere incapacitation to fatal consequences.
Conclusion
The Sternritters that appeared in Bleach TYBW Episode 16 are a diverse and formidable group. Each member possesses unique abilities and personalities that enhance the series' depth. Their introduction sets the stage for thrilling battles and plot developments, captivating the audience's attention. Throughout the series, these characters undergo remarkable growth, showcasing the intricate and vibrant world of Bleach.
Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.