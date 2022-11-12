Bleach TYBW: 4 most overpowered Schrifts (and 4 that are underwhelming)

All Schrifts are created differently in the Bleach TYBW anime. They are a special ability given to the Sternritter by Yhwach within the Wandernreich. Although it may sound complicated, the process of attaining a Schrift is rather easy.

While selecting a Sternritter, Yhwach transfers a bit of his power to the selected Quincy. This is done through the process of blood-drinking a performing an Initial-In-Soul Writing Ritual, upon which they receive a sanctified letter called Schrift that corresponds with the epithet defining the Quincy's particular ability. An instance of this was when Quilge Opie got the letter "J" for "The Jailer," enabling him to use his reishi to create unbreakable prisons.

Now, with so many Schrifts existing within the series, it's only natural that a few are left on the wayside while the stronger ones get the most attention. As such, here's a look at the best and worst Schrifts in Bleach TYBW.

This article contains manga spoilers that haven't been adapted to the anime yet.

"The Almighty," "The X-Axis," and two other powerful Schrifts in Bleach TYBW

4) “X” - “The X-Axis”

Lille Barro is the leader of the Schutzstaffel, the most powerful Sternritter in the Wandenreich. This sniper can pierce through anything with his special ability, "The X-Axis." Lille is required to keep both his eyes open when doing so. However, he usually keeps one eye closed to make it fair to his opponent in Bleach TYBW.

There is not a single defense that can protect someone from a direct hit. Even the Royal Guard couldn't stop Lille from shooting Oetsu Nimaiya in the heart. Avoiding him is very difficult since the sniper has pinpoint accuracy.

3) “M” - “The Miracle”

Gerard Valkyrie is the Heart of the Soul King in Bleach TYBW. He is also a member of the Schutzstaffel. Moreover, Gerard always possessed the power of "The Miracle" rather than having Yhwach give it to him.

He can bestow miracles upon himself for a variety of uses. Over the course of the war, he converted damage to raw physical power, survived attacks he shouldn't have survived, and manipulated the probabilities in his favor.

Unlike most Schrifts in Bleach TYBW, there isn't a specific weakness for "The Miracle." At no point did the Shinigami ever figure out how to deal with Gerard and his godly abilities. He only gets taken out when Yhwach stripped away his powers with the Auswählen.

2) “V” - “The Visionary”

Grizz @Grizz_31 Wanted to talk about Gremmy and his powers + his fight with Kenpachi. This contains TYBW spoilers btw, so non-manga readers try to avoid this lol Wanted to talk about Gremmy and his powers + his fight with Kenpachi. This contains TYBW spoilers btw, so non-manga readers try to avoid this lol https://t.co/hYl1EDD5Z9

Gremmy Thoumeaux is just as strong as the rest of the Schutzstaffel. He can make fiction become a reality with his mind. During his fight with Kenpachi Zaraki, his wide range of attacks included a giant meteor, enveloping his opponent in a pocket of space, and creating another clone of himself.

With that said, Gremmy doesn't use the full extent of his powers in Bleach TYBW. Otherwise, he would've erased all the Gotei 13 captains from existence. Instead, he plays around with Kenpachi like a cat with food until he gets tricked into defeating himself.

1) “A” - “The Almighty”

There is no denying that Yhwach is the most powerful fighter in the entire Bleach TYBW anime. With the ability of "The Almighty" he can see into several futures like grains of sand. Whatever power he sees cannot be used against him.

Ichibe Hyosube found out the hard way after Yhwach survived his ultimate Shikai technique, the Futen Taisatsuryo. Speaking of which, Yhwach can also rewrite the futures where he dies. In a one-on-on fight, he will always emerge as the victor.

The only way to briefly disable his powers is by infecting his blood with Still Silver. Even then, Yhwach could only be defeated by the combined forces of Ichigo Kurosaki, Sosuke Aizen, and Uryu Ishida.

"The Iron," "The Roar," and two other Schrifts that leave much to be desired in Bleach TYBW

4) “P” - “The Power”

In Bleach TYBW, a few Schrifts are straightforward with their powers. One of them is Meninas McAllon, who has superhuman strength in the series. The female Sternritter is strong enough to throw buildings with relative ease.

It can be useful in the right circumstances, but it's a simple power with little going for it. Most of her comrades already have similar physical strength without needing a Schrift, be it Gerard Valyrie or Mask De Masculine.

3) “I” - “The Iron”

Cang Du's special ability is the inverse of Meninas McAllon's. Instead of giving himself extra attacking power, he can increase his defense in Bleach TYBW. He's not particularly flashy by any means, but he's durable enough to survive multiple attacks from Toshiro Hitsugaya.

With that said, Cang Du's Schrift is not the reason why he's dangerous. He can steal Bankai using his medallion as he did with Hitsugaya's Daiguren Hyorinmaru. Unfortunately, once the Bankai recovered, he was quickly defeated.

2) “Q” - “The Question”

Berenice Gabrielli can make people question themselves just by talking. However, there is an obvious weakness to her Schrift, which includes her opponent making her stop talking. Kenpachi ripped her throat out the moment she tried to use her Schrift against him.

On that note, it can be said that Tite Kubo didn't put much effort into her powers in Bleach TYBW. She was only meant to show off Kenpachi's ruthless streak.

1) “R” - “The Roar”

"The Roar" might just be the most disappointing Schrift in Bleach TYBW. Using this, Jerome Guizbatt is able to produce shockwaves with the sound of his roar. However, he's only strong enough to wipe out weaker Shinigami.

Jerome fulfilled the same role that Bernice did in Bleach TYBW. He was only there so Kenpachi would look strong by trouncing him. There was no reason for Kubo to put more thought into "The Roar." Coincidentally, both Jerome and Bernice have powers related to sound.

