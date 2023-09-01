Zom 100 episode 7 delayed on select streaming services

Friday, September 1, 2023, saw the series’ official website announce that Zom 100 episode 7 would be delayed on select streaming services due to production circumstances. While the series is still set to air during its regularly scheduled time on Japanese broadcast television, select streaming services will see a 24-hour delay in availability for the episode.

While Zom 100 episode 7 is the latest installment in the series to get delayed, it’s far from the first. The television anime adaptation of author Haro Aso and illustrator Kotaro Takata’s original manga series saw its fourth, fifth, and sixth episodes all delayed. While these delays occurred in varying capacities and forms, they were all nevertheless delayed from their original releases.

The original manga series from Aso and Takata first began serialization in Shogakukan’s Monthly Sunday Gene-X magazine in October 2018, where it is still ongoing and serialized. While fans were extremely excited to hear of the series’ anime adaptation, Zom 100 episode 7’s delay is emblematic of the major problem fans have had with the anime series so far.

Zom 100 episode 7 delay disappoints international fans of the television anime series yet again

Per the series’ official website, Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Hulu will all see their release of Zom 100 episode 7 for subscribers delayed by 24 hours due to “production circumstances.” This pushes the episode’s international release date from Sunday, September 3, to Monday, September 4, despite the episode still airing in Japan as originally scheduled.

The series’ fourth episode was similarly delayed to July 31 due to production circumstances, despite also airing in Japan as originally planned. The fifth episode was delayed by one week, with the sixth episode initially being delayed by one week before suffering from a delay similar to the fourth and the recently-announced Zom 100 episode 7 delays.

Kazuki Kawagoe is directing the series at studio BUG FILMS, with Hanako Ueda as the assistant director. Hiroshi Seko is overseeing the series scripts, while Kii Tanaka is the character designer and Junpei Fukuchi is the zombie designer. Makoto Miyazaki composes music for the series, while Maikoi Goda is in charge of “music selection” and dugout in charge of sound production. Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions Co., Ltd. is producing the anime series.

As mentioned above, the series initially debuted as a manga in Shogagukan’s Monthly Sunday Gene-X magazine and published its 12th compilation volume in Japanese in November 2022. Viz Media licenses the manga for publication in English, describing the story as follows:

“Surviving a zombie apocalypse beats being a wage slave any day! After spending years slaving away for a soul-crushing company, Akira's life has lost its luster. He lives in a trash-filled apartment, his pay is abysmal, and he can't even muster up the nerve to confess his love to his beautiful co-worker. But when a zombie apocalypse ravages his town, it gives him the push he needs to live for himself. Now Akira's on a mission to complete all 100 items on his bucket list before he...well, kicks the bucket.”

