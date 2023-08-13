Fans’ worst nightmares have become a reality as Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 6 has been delayed by a week, making the anime the first summer 2023 release to experience such repeated setbacks.

The sixth installment is postponed due to the 2023 World Athletics Championship, which will be held in Budapest, Hungary, from Saturday, August 19 to Sunday, August 27, 2023.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 6, “RV of the Dead,” will now be released on Sunday, August 27, 2023. Given the consecutive delays in the production, the schedule has indeed put fans on edge. The anticipation for the upcoming episode is now even more palpable.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 6 is being

delayed due to the 2023 World Athletics Championshipṣ

It’s no surprise that fans of Haro Aso’s latest anime are incredibly frustrated, as the delay of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 6 now signifies that the show has encountered three back-to-back instances of episodes being delayed. Given the latest installment reinstated peace among the fandom by being a literal “cinematic masterpiece,“ the wait for the next episode is even more intense.

Episode 4, “Flight Attendant of the Dead,” became the first-ever installment from the release schedule to be delayed due to production circumstances, which remains to be a puzzle for fans. However, fans didn’t have to wait too long as the episode was dropped just another day, which completely altered the production schedule.

The fourth episode sticking to its schedule, was released on all the pertinent broadcasting stations but was released a week later on all the streaming platforms, including Hulu, Crunchyroll, Netflix, and others worldwide.

The fifth installment, “Hero of the Dead,” was postponed by a week due to airing a special episode titled 100 Things You Need To Prepare To Run Away From Zombies, which was released only in local syndications.

With Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 6 being delayed, it can be said that not only Akira and Kencho but the entire BUGS FILMS is having bad luck too.

It remains to be revealed if other weekly scheduled anime will be postponed, too, as currently, Zom: 100 Bucket List of the Dead remains to be the only series to get postponed and will air on the last day of the 2023 World Athletics Championship.

Stay tuned for more Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

