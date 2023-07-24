Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 4 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 4 will release on July 30, 2023. The undead has consumed the world, and the relentless increase in their numbers made survival in this nightmarish reality an immense challenge for everyone.

However, despite the bleak circumstances of the world, Akira’s determination to achieve his goals displays unwavering resilience and a refusal to be deterred by the challenges posed by the zombies.

After finally being reunited with his best bud, the chances of his survival are increased, and the reunion indeed promises more adventures to come their way.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 3.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 4 exact release date and timings for all regions

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 4 will air this Friday, July 30, 2023, in Japan at 12:00 am JST. The episode will be released in the U.S. and the rest of the world, exclusively on Hulu and Netflix, the same day, but thirty minutes later, due to the inclusion of subtitles.

Fans in Southeast Asia, excluding Japan, can watch the latest episodes and beyond on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

Below is the complete list of release dates and timings of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 4 for all regions:

Regions Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday , July 30 1:30 am Central Standard Time Monday, July 30 3:30 am Eastern Standard Time Monday, July 30 4:30 am British Summer Time Monday, July 30 9:30 am Indian Standard Time Monday, July 30 2 pm Central European Standard Time Monday, July 30 10:30 am Australian Central Daylight Time Monday, July 30 6 pm Philippines Time Monday, July 30 4:30 pm Brazil Time Monday, July 30 5:30 am

A brief recap of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 3

The previous episode started with an anime-original scene centering on Shou, the top male host of his club, who decided to protect a little girl from the swarming zombies. However, his team eventually lost and joined the dead, but Shou survived as somewhere around the vicinity, a loud horn pulled all the nearby zombies.

The person behind the loud horn was Akira, who used a car as a distraction to get into the hotel where his childhood friend, Kencho, was stuck. Akira learned that Kencho was safe after the network was stable, so he immediately proclaimed to rescue him. After reaching the location, the former apologized to the latter for not taking his advice to leave the Black Company.

As the building was getting crammed with even more zombies, Akira made a risky attempt to jump onto the next multistoried building, and surprisingly he landed safely. After revealing that his lavish job also took a great toll on his mental health, Kencho also took the leap. Later the duo stayed on the building’s terrace, enjoying a couple of beers and a bonfire to celebrate their reunion.

What to expect from Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 4

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 4 will likely see Akira and Kencho embarking on their new escapades together after a long time amidst the havoc-wreaking zombie apocalypse. Since they have been and continue to be best buds, fans are in for an episode that will put the bonds of the duo to the ultimate test. More characters are expected to be introduced in the next installment.

This article was modified on Monday, July 24, at 11:09 pm

