Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime reveals episode count

An anime adaptation is in the works for the popular manga series Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, which is written by Haro Aso and illustrated by Kotaro Takata. The anime will consist of 12 episodes and will be available for streaming on platforms like Netflix and Hulu.

The studio Bug Films announced earlier this year in January that they will be producing the anime adaptation of Zom 100. This manga series has gained significant acclaim in recent years, and this anime adaptation is likely to further elevate its well-deserved popularity.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Zom 100 article.

All the details about the Zom 100 anime adaptation

The one StrawHat @strawhatone Zom 100 anime going to be so good i can already tell! Zom 100 anime going to be so good i can already tell! https://t.co/LMN5UqIQb0

The release date for the anime adaptation of Zoom 100: Bucket List of the Dead has been set for July 9. Additionally, it has been announced that the series will consist of 12 episodes in its initial batch. Bug Films is adapting the well-known manga series, which will soon be broadcasted on Japanese channels like MBS and TBS.

The series will feature a talented staff, including Kazuki Kawagoe as the director, Hanako Ueda as the assistant director, Makoto Miyazaki as the composer of the music, and Kii Tanaka as the character designer.

Netflix and Hulu will stream the series in the United States, while the latter will simulcast it as it airs in Japan. The opening song is called Song of the Dead by Kana-Boon, and the ending song is Happiness of the Dead by Shiyui.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead follows the journey of Akira Tendo

The main character of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is Akira Tendo, who is currently experiencing a stagnant phase in his life. He dislikes his job and career path, lacks motivation in life, and feels stuck in a monotonous routine. In the event of a zombie apocalypse, Akira views the situation as a chance rather than a cause for fear.

After realizing he is no longer constrained by the daily challenges of human life, he decides to make a bucket list of things he wants to do before he dies. The protagonist acquires a renewed sense of purpose, which provides him with strength. Together with his friend Kencho, he undertakes bizarre adventures and rediscovers the pleasure of living.

Akira's character is highly relatable, and his adventures only serve to heighten the excitement.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes