Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead drops new trailer, additional cast members revealed

One of the most anticipated anime adaptation of 2023 is Haro Aso and Kotaro Takata's Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead. As the series' scheduled release date of July 9 approaches, the anime production team recently released its second official trailer. The 1 minute and 45 second trailer gave a sneak peek at Kazuki Kawagoe's anime direction while showing the series' main characters.

Although some of the new trailer's frames were the same from the previous one, the new trailer gave more glimpses of what fans will expect in the series. Moreover, the staff and additional cast members for the series was revealed in the trailer. Not only that but the trailer also gave a sneak peek of the opening theme song, titled Song of the Dead by KANA-BOOM.

Two new characters were introduced in the new Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead trailer

As soon as the second trailer for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead was released, fans began to share it all over the internet. The trailer began with the protagonist Akira Tendo being overjoyed at the prospect of having landed a new job at his preferred production company. However, over time, Akira learned more about the exploitative nature of the company and the uncooperative system.

Following this, Akira was shown to live in an unclean flat as his dreams, hope, and zest for life faded. But one day there was a zombie apocalypse, and Akira was unsure about to do to avoid being late for work. However, he was soon seen getting over the fact and realising that he no longer had to go to work. With that, the action moved on to the next character, Shizuka Mikazuki, who wondered how someone like Akira had survived this long.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead then featured new characters, namely Kenichiro Ryuuzaki and Beatrix Amerhauser. The action then returned to Akira, who appeared pleased to avoid a day off from work. In the ending seconds, the protagonist was seen writing missions on his bucket list, which he has completed.

As per the latest announcements, the anime will be directed by Komi Can't Communicate director Kazuki Kawagoe, with Hiroshi Seko supervising the script. Seko is known for Attack on Titan, Chainsaw Man, Mob Psycho 100, Vinland Saga, etc. Aside from being aired on local Japanese syndicates, the anime will be released in selected regions on Hulu, Netflix, and Muse Communications.

Additional cast members of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead's trailer introduced two new characters - Kenichiro Ryuuzaki and Beatrix Amerhauser, who are being voiced by Makoto Furukawa and Minami Takahashi, respectively. Fans will recognise Makoto as Eita Takasugi from Aoashi, Taiju Oki from Dr. Stone, and Ogun Montgomery from Fire Force, among others.

Meanwhile, Minami Takahashi is known for his roles like Megumi Tadokoro from Food Wars, Ayami Sasaki from Komi Can't Communicate, Asana Mutsuba from Yu-Gi-Oh, etc. Other cast members of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime include Shuuichiro Umeda, who will be playing Akira Tendou, and Tomori Kusunoki, who will be the voice of Shizuka Mikazuki.

Synopsis of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

For those interested in learning more about the upcoming anime, here is how Viz Media, which has licenced Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead manga, describes the plot:

"Surviving a zombie apocalypse beats being a wage slave any day! After spending years slaving away for a soul-crushing company, Akira's life has lost its luster. He lives in a trash-filled apartment, his pay is abysmal, and he can't even muster up the nerve to confess his love to his beautiful co-worker."

It further continues:

"But when a zombie apocalypse ravages his town, it gives him the push he needs to live for himself. Now Akira's on a mission to complete all 100 items on his bucket list before he...well, kicks the bucket."

Stay tuned for more Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead and other anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

