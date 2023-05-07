Is Attack on Titan over? Status of the Anime and manga explained

It's simple to classify Hajime Isayama's masterpiece Attack on Titan as a modern sensation. Furthermore, only a handful of other mangas or anime, such as Naruto, One Piece, Monster, Jujutsu Kaisen, and so forth, have, over the years, had as much of an impact on the industry as Attack on Titan.

The popularity of The Attack on Titan is due to its amazing worldbuilding, diverse cast of characters, compelling plot, and the action and adventure that it features. However, with the release of the anime adaptation of the Attack on Titan final season part 3 part 1 on the big screen, there has been some confusion about the status of the manga and the anime, leaving those interested in manga and anime wondering if Attack on Titan is over.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Attack on Titan.

Despite the manga for Attack on Titan being finished, fans can still watch the anime series' final episode

YAMI 👑 @yamiclouds First episode vs the last episode of the Attack On Titan anime. The similarities... First episode vs the last episode of the Attack On Titan anime. The similarities... https://t.co/61q7oxYOrY

Unfortunately for those who are interested in the manga's status, Hajime Isayama ended the series on April 9, 2021, 11 years after it first appeared, with the release of the inaugural issue of Kodansha's monthly publication Bessatsu Shonen Magazine on September 9, 2009.

The manga series is divided into 34 tankobon volumes and spanned 139 chapters, with the final chapter eliciting emotional and intense reactions from fans. However, fans should not be concerned as the anime adaptation is still in the works, with the final episode set to be released in the fall of 2023.

The most recent episode of the anime, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 Part 1 or Episode 88 of the overall series or Episode 29 of the final season, lasted one hour and focused on Eren and the Rumbling that had begun in Episode 87. Additionally, the episode focused on the Survey Corps' attempts to stop Eren. Along with the Survey Corps, other figures like Annie Leonhart, Gabby Braun, and Falco Grice set out to stop Eren from destroying humanity outside of Paradis Island.

Attack on Titan Wiki @AoTWiki Studio Kusanagi shares background art from Attack on Titan The Final Season Studio Kusanagi shares background art from Attack on Titan The Final Season https://t.co/NZC4oxChEK

With the release of Episode 88, manga readers are now aware of the tragic plot that will unfold next. In its final episode, the anime will begin with Chapter 135 and will continue with The Battle of Heaven and Earth (chapter 135), Dedicate Your Heart (chapter 136), Titans (chapter 137), A Long Dream (chapter 138), and finally the final chapter, Towards the Tree on That Hill (chapter 139).

In the anime series finale, Eren is expected to face Mikasa and the rest of the Survey Corp's coalition over the fate of the planet, but there are a few other exceptions, such as Reiner, Falco, Annie, and so on, who can bring major changes in the final battle.

However, many fans questioned the manga's epic tragic conclusion and in order to get the mangaka to formally change the series' ending, fans created a fan-made ending, Attack no Requiem, and started a petition. The main reasons for the petition to change the manga ending were the final chapter's emphasis on the aftermath of the genocide and humanity's response to it, as well as numerous plot holes that the fans could not understand. This caused some controversy among a certain number of fans.

However, Isayama was aware of his extreme portrayal of Eren, referring to his persona as the series' antagonist, but in an interview with Crunchyroll in Anime NYC, he also admitted that he had several regrets about the ending because he now had several new ideas and claimed to have significantly changed the plot's course.

As a result, there is still hope because MAPPA may decide to change the ending of the anime, do a neutral ending, or sadly repeat the ending. However, it was rumored in April 2023 that the Attack on Titan Final Season would receive a Part 4. Yet, everything depends on the MAPPA studio, and it is unknown what the studio will unfold in the final chapter.

Final thoughts

𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐮𝐤𝐮𝐧𝐚 ☢ @King_Sukunaaa attack on titan still has the best first episode in anime btw attack on titan still has the best first episode in anime btw https://t.co/vPbN17qVec

The anime's final episode will air in the autumn of 2023, which is great news for fans who will be able to watch the anime adaptation one more time. However, no official dates have been announced as of yet; nevertheless, given the limited time remaining, the studio should be able to do so very soon.

However, as the Attack on Titan manga is finished, readers can read it on the official Kodansha website, Comixology, Crunchyroll, INKR, Kindle, Mangamo, and other sites. Meanwhile, fans can catch up on the previous Attack on Titan episodes.

Stay tuned for more Attack on Titan and other anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

