Attack on Titan creator Hajime Isayama wins over international fans during his appearance at Anime NYC

Anime NYC 2022 saw none other than Attack on Titan creator, author, and illustrator Hajime Isayama make his first overseas trip to attend this year’s convention. Sadly, however, his attendance was announced via a plea for fans to be respectful and kind with their opinions and questions.
As a result, many Attack on Titan fans were concerned that Isayama would be verbally attacked for the series' conclusion. In fact, this was all that fans could talk about in the days leading up to Isayama's message and the convention's start date.
However, it seems that these fans had nothing to worry about after all, with international fans seemingly having been won over by Isayama’s presence at the convention. Follow along as this article fully breaks down how Attack on Titan creator Hajima Isayama has seemingly won over international fans following Anime NYC 2022.
Attack on Titan’s Hajime Isayama seemingly makes a great impression on overseas fans following his appearance at Anime NYC
Fan reaction
As previously stated, news of the Attack on Titan creator's attendance at Anime NYC 2022 first broke with a message from Isayama himself. Isayama expressed his delight at finally visiting America, citing the importance of Hollywood movies, TV shows, and American culture in general to him and his creative process.
However, this was followed by a plea from fans to be kind to Isayama about their opinions on the series ending. Isayama himself even admits that he’s aware of how controversial the ending was, and he’s open to receiving respectful opinions. He concludes the message by emphasizing that while he is excited to attend Anime NYC, he is also concerned about what might happen.
This sent the series’ hardcore faithful into a tailspin, with many feeling awful that Isayama seemed genuinely worried about how well he would be treated. While fans are certainly free to express their thoughts on Attack on Titan's canonical ending, it is extremely disrespectful to treat Isayama so negatively because of their views.
The series’ diehard fans expressed a similar sentiment, adding some choice words for extra emphasis on their feelings regarding the matter. Many also suggested that anyone who would directly be rude or offensive to Isayama is better off not coming. Some of these proclamations even seemed like threats, emphasizing just how upset the series’ core fanbase was by Isayama’s pleading message.
However, fast forward to the day of his appearance in Anime NYC 2022, and the Attack on Titan creator appears to have had a fantastic time. Many fans are echoing his sentiments, which he expressed during a panel discussion, about how excited he was to be in America and how grateful he was for such a welcoming crowd.
These same diehards are also sharing their reactions after meeting Isayama with international fans. Many have expressed their admiration for him not only for his writing and artistic abilities but also for his humility and decency.
The core fanbase of the series appears to be extremely pleased with the progress made in terms of international fans' perceptions of and opinions on Hajime Isayama.
