Bucket List of the Dead anime: How to watch and what to expect

Shogakukan has announced that Haro Aso and Kotaro Takata's seinen manga Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead will be adapted into a television anime this year, which has been additionally confirmed by Viz Media.

The horror comedy manga series, which first appeared in Shogakukan's Sunday GX magazine in October 2018, has become quite popular by getting a lot of positive feedback from readers. It is a humorous spin on the zombie survival genre and follows protagonist Akira Tendo as he tries to live his life freely despite the catastrophic circumstances he finds himself in.

A live-action film adaptation of Bucket List of the Dead, which is being helmed by Yusuke Ishida based on a script by Tatsuro Mishimais, is also slated to be released on Netflix this very year.

Upcoming wacky zombie apocalypse survival series Bucket List of the Dead will start streaming in July 2023

How to watch the series?

The most convenient option for international audiences to watch Bucket List of the Dead is through online streaming services. Viz Media has granted Hulu permission to stream the anime in the United States. After signing up for the streaming service, users can simply search for Bucket List of the Dead on the website and watch the episode.

The series will also be distributed by Viz Media to English-speaking audiences in North America, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. Streaming information, including when and where to watch, will be published later for those who live outside of the above-mentioned regions.

What to expect from the series?

Bucket List of the Dead is set in Japan, where the protagonist, Akira Tendo, is a burned-out office worker. He lives in a shabby apartment, his pay is pitiful, and he can not even express his feelings to his coworker. But he unexpectedly discovers freedom from his soul-sucking office life in a novel way. The city is suddenly overrun by hordes of flesh-eating zombies, and there appears to be no way to stop them. As a result, Akira realizes that his career as an office worker may be coming to an end.

As the city is being wrecked, he prepares a bucket list of a hundred things he wants to do during the zombie outbreak, rather than worrying about finances, safety, or other boring problems. The colorful and comical series follows him on his escapades. Given our own experience with the pandemic and lockdown, the scenario may not be too far off the mark.

The anime series is the result of a collaboration between VIZ Media, Shogakukan, and Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions Japan. It has been revealed that BUG FILMS is producing the series, with Kazuki Kawagoe as director, Hanako Ueda as assistant director, Hiroshi Seko in charge of writing, Kii Tanaka in charge of character design, and Junpei Fukuchi as zombie designer.

Makoto Miyazaki is in charge of music composition, while Maiko Gouda is in control of song selection. As Akira Tendo's voice actor, fans can expect to hear Shuichiro Umeda.

