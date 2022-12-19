One Piece chapter 1070 proves Luffy is on his way to surpass Goku, Naruto, and other shonen heroes

One Piece chapter 1070 spoilers have recently been released, revealing some interesting details about Straw Hat captain Luffy's Gear 5. With the way One Piece is going, it appears that the answer to whether or not a manga character can defeat Goku will soon be a resounding yes.
Powerups are not uncommon in shonen manga, with several prominent characters, including Naruto, Ichigo, and Natsu, having many powerful upgrades. Goku has battled many great adversaries during his life, and each time he has risen to become one of the strongest characters in the world of manga. As a result, the comparison with him is typically the main concern of any fandom.
With One Piece nearing its finale, the Straw Hat Pirates will need all their strength to prevail in the upcoming fights. There are opponents whose current strengths are unknown, such as Blackbeard, Akainu, and Im. So, while Luffy already received a major powerup in the Wano arc when he defeated Kaido, fans are unsure whether this is the ultimate form, as it requires further mastering, or if there will be other transformations that make him stronger.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece manga.
One Piece chapter 1070 spoiler shows Luffy’s insane new power as he battles Lucci
During the JUMP Festa Super Stage 2023 on December 18, 2022, fans were shown a panel from the forthcoming chapter of One Piece, in which Luffy's tremendous blow temporarily reshaped Lucci's body.
Fans will also recall that in chapter 1069, the Straw Hats' captain was shown toying with Lucci, who tried hard but was unable to land a proper blow. When Luffy began making faces and eventually fought him while napping, things became incredibly humiliating. This demonstrates how powerful the Straw Hat captain has become since the last time he faced Lucci when he nearly died.
It was previously stated during the Wano arc that there is no Gomu Gomu no mi Devil Fruit. What Luffy ate was a Zoan-type fruit, the Hito Hito no mi, which gave him powers that could only be limited by his imagination. Thus, as Vegapunk said, Luffy’s new form resembles the Sun God Nika, a warrior of liberation who brings joy to the world.
The Devil Fruit operates by revealing the human desire for a better future. In doing so, it turns nature, which detests this kind of anomaly, into an enemy. As seen in the One Piece chapter 1070 spoilers, Luffy manifesting a sunglass may represent only a fraction of the power he is yet to unleash. After all, he still has a long way to go before achieving what is both rare and most valuable to a human being: total freedom.
Previews of Luffy's Gear 5 in One Piece chapter 1070 leave the Twitter animanga community divided
The idea that Luffy Gear 5 can compete with Goku has elicited both favorable and negative reactions. Undoubtedly, fans of the Straw Hats' captain want their protagonist to be the best, especially after seeing the spoilers for One Piece chapter 1070.
Meanwhile, others argued that catching up with Goku is a huge challenge since he has now mastered Ultra Instinct. A few Twitteratis even mentioned that apart from the characters from other anime/manga series, only a handful of highly powerful Dragon Ball characters can keep up with Goku. Thus, highlighting the fact that the Saiyan is undefeatable in any universe.
Nevertheless, Luffy's powers have impressed a lot of people, with some fans considering his glasses to be the ultimate power anyone could dream of. Whether or not the Straw Hats' captain grows to be as powerful as the Saiyan, One Piece chapter 1070 spoilers prove that he can certainly put up a fight against other shonen heroes such as Naruto and Ichigo.
One Piece is going to end soon, but creator Oda has a message for fans. Read here!