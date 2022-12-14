Dragon Ball: 10 characters who are immune to Ultra Instinct

The Dragon Ball franchise has always featured warriors who find new ways to get stronger. The Ultra Instinct is one such power-up. It is a technique that allows a user to detach their mind from their body, enabling them to move and fight independently of their opponent's thoughts and emotions.

This means that Ultra Instinct is entirely based on bodily instinct, which is extremely useful in battle because thinking requires time and decision-making, which is not always possible. Needless to say, it is a very difficult technique to learn and master.

However, Ultra Instinct does not make a fighter invincible. In true Dragon Ball fashion, mangaka Toriyama has created beings capable of completely outclassing Ultra Instinct users.

Here is a list of ten characters from the series who can counteract this fascinating ability.

Whis, Gohan, and eight other Dragon Ball characters who will not be troubled by Ultra Instinct

1) Whis

Whis is an Angel and an attendant to Beerus, the God of Destruction of Universe 7 itself implies that. The fact that he has been a tutor to Beerus, Goku, and Vegeta makes it easy to see why Whis is one of the strongest characters in the Dragon Ball series. He has on occasion displayed his strength and speed, and it was far greater than anything the Z warriors could surpass.

Whis has mastery over the Ultra Instinct as Angels are naturally in that state. That is why no user of Ultra Instinct should be a threat to him.

2) Zeno

Zeno is not exactly a fighter and has no sense of fighting either. However, Whis claims that no one in this world can compete with the Omni-King of the Multiverse, who has the ability to instantly wipe anything out, including individual people, planets, galaxies, and even universes, if he so desires. He has, in fact, destroyed six universes.

His abilities even allow him to erase people who have been granted immortality by the Super Dragon Balls. This is why Zeno instills terror in even Whis.

3) Goku

Goku is the first mortal to enter the divine state in Dragon Ball, but he did not stop there. He has advanced far beyond the base Ultra Instinct form and has released the True Ultra Instinct.

Previously, Goku had to be emotionally detached, but this hampered his fighting abilities. As is well known, Saiyans are motivated by their emotions, particularly rage. That is how the first Saiyan transformations occurred.

Goku has discovered a way that enables him to access his emotions. He has become a better fighter by channeling his emotions.

4) Vegeta

Vegeta has always regarded Goku as his only worthy opponent and has never allowed himself to fall too far behind in terms of power. But, in Dragon Ball Super, he has ceased trying to keep up with him and has begun to carve his own unique path. So, while Goku had Ultra Instinct, the Prince of the Saiyans unlocked Ultra Ego, a far superior offensive form.

This is due to the fact that, unlike Ultra Instinct, which is much more tactical, depending on the user, Ultra Ego can overwhelm them with brute force. It is the power of the Gods of Destruction.

5) Piccolo

Namekian's most recent transformation, Orange Piccolo, is an advanced form of the Potential Unleashed state. Here, he grows noticeably taller and bulkier, and his skin turns orange.

For a long time, Goku and Vegeta's abilities far surpassed those of others, rendering them almost irrelevant in battle. This was also the fate of the great Piccolo, who had previously fought alongside Goku. Piccolo has returned to the spotlight, thanks to the film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and is in the same league as Goku and Vegeta again.

6) Gohan

Gohan went through two transformations in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the latter of which is known as Gohan Beast. It is an evolved version of Gohan's Potential Unleashed state, which he attained after witnessing Piccolo's defeat at the hands of Cell Max.

It is a type of animalistic power that is common among Saiyans but distinct from the Ultra Instinct. However, mangaka Toriyama claimed that Gohan is on par with, if not better than, Ultra Instinct Goku.

7) Jiren

While not on par with the advanced forms of Ultra Instinct, Jiren can impose on the base form. He is regarded as one of the most powerful mortals in the multiverse, outperforming even his Universe's God of Destruction. Although not a villain, it took Goku, Frieza, and Android 17 working together to defeat an exhausted Jiren and win the Tournament Of Power.

8) Gas

Thanks to the Cereal Dragon Balls, Gas was able to become the most powerful being in the universe. Although he is not on the level of Gods, his abilities are dangerous. Things worsen when Elec removes his power inhibitor necklace, causing Gas to enter a berserker state that few can keep up with. Gas was able to wreak havoc on Granolah, Goku, and Vegeta in their most powerful states.

Gas then used a new power that transformed him into an elderly, decrepit figure. Granolah, Goku, and Vegeta had to work together, and still, they could not defeat him in this form.

9) Beerus

Lord Beerus is Universe 7's God of Destruction and a disciple of Whis. He is without a doubt one of the most powerful beings in existence, as evidenced by his excitement rather than insecurity over Goku gaining the Ultra Instinct.

Beerus can use Ultra Instinct, Ultra Ego, and Hakai. He can also annihilate entire universes on the spur of the moment, but he is also the one who has repeatedly restored the earth. Moreover, he has not shown the true nature of his powers yet and so Ultra Instinct alone will not threaten or harm him.

10) Frieza

In Dragon Ball, Black Frieza emerged from a Hyperbolic Time Chamber on a planet he conquered after intensive training. He prepared there for ten years to achieve a form that far outperforms the Golden Frieza form. After battling Gas, Black Frieza effortlessly outclassed True Ultra Instinct Goku and Ultra Ego Vegeta.

There are many more Dragon Ball characters who can easily stand up to anyone with Ultra Instinct as if it were no big deal. This would include Vados, the Grand Priest, Granolah, and Super Shenron.

