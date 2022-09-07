Dragon Ball: The character who is most likely to surpass Beerus before first

The final episode of Dragon Ball Z was released back on January 31, 1996. However, after a long wait of more than two decades, Dragon Ball finally returned to us as Dragon Ball Super. This sequel series was only made possible due to the creation of the Gods of Destruction, starting with Beerus.

Beerus is the God of Destruction of Universe 7 and acted as the antagonist in the God of Destruction Beerus Saga. This arc saw Beerus fight Goku Super Saiyan God, a new form that Goku attained through a ritual.

This form allowed Goku to tap into God Ki, and if Beerus's words are to be believed, Goku's Super Saiyan God rivaled Beerus with upto 60% of his total power.

Since then, several characters have grown in strength and others have been introduced in Dragon Ball Super, which leads us to wonder which character is most likely to surpass Beerus before first. Let’s look into it.

Disclaimer: This article has major spoilers from the Dragon Ball Super manga.

Frieza is most likely to surpass Beerus first in Dragon Ball Super

If you have been following the Dragon Ball Super manga, you would know about "Black Frieza" at the end of Granolah the Survivor saga.

Goku and Vegeta were fighting Gas when Frieza appeared on the battlefield. Seeing Frieza provoked Gas to attack him when Frieza defeated him with a single strike. Following this, Frieza went on to kill Elec.

Goku and Vegeta were shocked by the events as the Dragon Balls had made Gas the strongest mortal in the Universe, due to which he should have been far stronger than Frieza. However, Frieza was able to beat him with a striker powered by a split second transformation to Black Frieza.

This is when Frieza went on to reveal how he might not have been considered during the wish as he was in another dimension. Frieza revealed how he had found a Room of Spirit and Time on one of his planets and had trained in it for about ten years’ equivalent of time.

This rigorous training allowed Frieza to become far stronger and unlock a new form dubbed “Black Frieza.”

How strong is Black Frieza compared to Beerus?

In the manga, Frieza showcased his new form to Goku and Vegeta and instantly flew over to attack both of them. Both Goku and Vegeta were able to activate their forms, Ultra Instinct Sign and Ultra Ego, respectively. However, Frieza was able to take both of them down together with one strike each.

This event shows just how strong Black Frieza is when compared to Ultra Instinct Sign Goku and Ultra Ego Vegeta. If what Beerus said about Super Saiyan God being able to rival 60% of his strength was true, then it should mean that both Ultra Instinct sign and Ultra Ego should be able to rival about 70-80% of Beerus’s strength.

This takes into account that both Goku and Vegeta have achieved Super Saiyan Blue and Perfected Super Saiyan Blue forms. Both of which, at the bare minimum, must have Beerus expel at least 2-5% of his additional strength.

So considering that Frieza was able to one-shot both Goku and Vegeta in such strong form, it must mean that Frieza should currently be able to rival Beerus in a fight, and have him expel about 80-90% of his total strength.

Goku should currently be about 43-45 years old in Dragon Ball Super, and he has been training all his life and after-life to reach his current power level.

In comparison, Frieza has claimed to have only trained for about 10 years and four months. This makes us believe that Frieza has the highest potential to surpass Beerus first, with a few more years of training.

