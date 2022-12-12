Dragon Ball Super chapter 88 spoiler reveals Goku & Vegeta's next big move

Released just hours before the writing of this article, a spoiler for Dragon Ball Super chapter 88 hints at Goku and Vegeta's next move. The manga went on a hiatus after August 19, with chapter 87 stating that the manga would return with a new arc from chapter 88.

Needless to say, fans were growing impatient since chapter 87 left the series on a cliffhanger with some major developments. It ended the Moro Arc, and just when things were looking a little better, a new threat surfaced that seemed far beyond what our heroes could handle.

Disclaimer: This article contains heavy spoilers from Dragon Ball Super manga.

Dragon Ball Super chapter 88: More training sessions for Goku and Vegeta?

A spoiler for Dragon Ball Super chapter 88 was released just a few hours ago and one of the panels seemingly hinted at what our beloved protagonists would do.

The previous chapter ended with Whis arriving and taking Goku and Vegeta back to Planet Beerus. From the looks of the tweet, Goku and Beerus are stuffing their faces with lots of food, the much-needed refuel.

At the other end, Vegeta can be seen standing to one side, staring into the distance as the image of Black Frieza seems stuck in his head. Knowing the Prince, he is probably taken aback by the sudden and immense power-up.

What might happen

As with any new threat, the pair will likely begin another round of intense training. Previously, Goku, under Whis' guidance, and Vegeta, under Beerus' tutelage, were able to surpass their limit.

Whis training Goku and Vegeta (Image via Toei Animation)

The results of their training were seen when Goku had greater control of the Ultra Instinct form and could trigger it at will. Meanwhile, Vegeta acquired Hakai power and came up with the Ultra Ego form, given his thirst to get stronger.

With Frieza affording himself 10 years' worth of training, the pair were far behind. Also, considering that it took the tyrant just one hit to knock down the Saiyans shows the difference in strength.

So, the objective now will likely be to boost their own power and gain total control of their forms, perhaps combining it with other techniques. Is Ultra Instinct Kaioken Goku incoming??

What happened in Dragon Ball Super chapter 87?

Black Frieza wipes the floor with Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego (Image via Akira Toriyama, Shueisha)

In Dragon Ball Super chapter 87, Gas was on his last legs and was about to put an end to the Saiyans. Just as he was about to land the final blow, Frieza arrived at the scene. In a flash, he killed Gas and did the same to Elec.

With Goku and Vegeta watching on, he revealed a fearsome new form - Black Frieza - and charged at them, a single punch knocking them out of their transformations. Frieza stated that he stumbled upon a room where time flowed differently and used the opportunity to "squeeze in ten years' worth of training."

Final Thoughts

Super Saiyan Goten and Trunks (Image via Toei Animation)

So, with Goku and Vegeta back on Planet Beerus, aiming to catch up to Frieza, the Earth will be left to the likes of Goten, Trunks, Gohan, Piccolo, and others. But one noticeable fact is that Frieza revealed and stayed in his new form for a brief moment.

Maybe he was doing it to conserve Ki, or it is possible that this new form needed more Ki to sustain, which is why he couldn't remain in it for too long. This and more will soon be revealed when Dragon Ball Super chapter 88 drops.

