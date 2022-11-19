Dragon Ball manga return sparks a Black Frieza rumor that changes everything

Following the release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the series has flown under the radar for a while now. The manga even went on hiatus after chapter 87. However, it is set to return soon with a new arc featuring the sons of Goku and Vegeta, i.e., Goten and Trunks, and added to the mix will be Gohan and Piccolo.

As the new chapter nears release, fans have their eyes glued on Shueisha and the author. They have begun to believe that there is a possibility of a Black Frieza reveal in store for the holidays.

Dragon Ball manga had earlier shown Frieza in a new form as he battled both Goku and Vegeta

Son Goku (Image via Toei Animation)

The update arrives thanks to the annual Jump Festa event. It has already begun sharing its schedule for the month of December. When the convention kicks off next month, Dragon Ball will have a stage, as always.

This implies that manga artist Toyotaro will likely put pen to paper and sketch something to celebrate. It was obvious that fans would be excited, given that the series will release a colored poster to hype the Jump Festa event.

Ultra Ego Vegeta (Image via Akira Toriyama, Shueisha)

With that information certain, fans have also begun to wonder what the artist might sketch this time. When it comes to releases such as these, Toyotaro seems to have a pattern. A year ago, the manga artist revealed the official color scheme for Vegeta's new transformation, Ultra Ego, in Dragon Ball.

This was unveiled as a poster for the two fighters, Goku and Vegeta. Thus, it is no surprise where the rumors surrounding Black Frieza originate from. It also comes with good reason since the manga teased Frieza in a new form before going on hiatus.

Frieza (Image via Toei Animation)

Black Frieza, as the tyrant called it, arrived on Planet Cereal and wiped out Gas. He then knocked the air out of Goku and Vegeta before setting off to his "different target." Viewers are yet to see a proper color scheme for the new form, which seems to be the best time for it.

As things stand, there is a new arc coming to Dragon Ball. Scheduled to return on December 20, 2022, this arc will serve as a prequel to the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie and will feature Goten and Trunks.

Reveals further suggested that Gohan and Piccolo will also appear quite often. Considering when it is set, it will depict a time before Gamma 1 and 2 and the Cell Max fight.

Final Thoughts

With the upcoming arc, it is still being determined when we might see Frieza next. Additionally, this "different target" of his is a mystery, and the identity of the "strongest warrior in the universe" is still unknown.

The community has their fingers crossed that information regarding Frieza and his new form will be revealed soon. Moreover, Black Frieza is yet to go up against Goku and Vegeta's new forms as well, so that might be something to watch out for as well.

