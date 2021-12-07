Dragon Ball Super creator says Ultra Ego Vegeta design based off Beerus and similar character design theme

Dragon Ball Super illustrator Toyotarou recently did an interview to celebrate the release of Dragon Ball Super manga volume 17. While the interview covered a variety of topics, one in particular was quite interesting to hear.

When discussing Ultra Ego Vegeta’s design, Toyotarou explains how he followed a certain theme which he suspects Akira Toriyama deliberately acted on. The parity of these two designs playing off of each other is a fantastic touch thematically and visually.

In addition, Toyotarou stated that the colored design for Ultra Ego Vegeta will debut at Jump Festa ‘22 later this month.

During the interview, Toyotarou and host, Victory Uchida, begin discussing the Ultra Ego design aspects. Uchida points out that Vegeta loses his eyebrows, making him look more like Beerus while asking Toyotarou if this is deliberate. Toyotarou says that it is, before expanding on what makes Ultra Ego unique.

Toyotarou explains how Ultra Instinct is a technique of the Angels, whereas Ultra Ego is used by the Gods of Destruction. While comparing two panels of Beerus and Vegeta, Toyotarou expounds, saying he fundamentally wanted to capture Beerus’ essence in the form. Said panels show striking artistic and thematic similarities between Beerus and Vegeta launching huge Ki blast attacks.

Toyotarou then says that, while he hasn’t confirmed with Toriyama, he does feel that Toriyama made Ultra Instinct Goku’s hair silver because Whis’ hair is silver. Toyotarou again emphasizes this is unconfirmed, then adds that he designed Ultra Ego Vegeta with similarities to Beerus in mind.

Assuming Toyotarou’s suspicion is correct, the choice to design Ultra Ego Vegeta with Beerus and God of Destruction qualities in mind is a great one. It further develops the different routes Vegeta and Goku are taking to be the strongest while also uniting them with a common design thread. This also lends further credence to the theory that, at Dragon Ball Super's end, Goku and Vegeta become an Angel and God of Destruction.

Continuing the interview, Uchida points out that fans haven’t yet seen Ultra Ego Vegeta in color-- before announcing it’ll debut at Jump Festa ‘22. Toyotarou confirms, saying he didn’t plan to release the design this way, but since he only just now has time, it'll debut at Jump Festa. Uchida then ends the interview, reminding viewers not to miss the forms colored reveal at Jump Festa ‘22.

While still unconfirmed, having design choices be made with thematic parallels in mind for Dragon Ball Super’s two mythological forms is a great choice. While Toyotarou hasn’t confirmed Goku’s design theme with Toriyama, he did confirm Vegeta’s Ultra Ego design had parallels to Beerus in mind.

In addition, the full color release of Ultra Ego Vegeta’s design is confirmed to be coming to Jump Festa ‘22. While Toyotarou didn’t plan to release it this way, it seems as though something was keeping him from releasing the colored design at an earlier date.

Regardless, this celebratory Dragon Ball Super volume 17 interview gave die hard fans a wealth of thematic lore and news. Fans can continue to show support for Dragon Ball Super by supporting the series’ official release through Shueisha Shonen Jump platforms and marketplaces.

