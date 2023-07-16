Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 3 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 3, “Best Friend of the Dead,” will release on July 23, 2023. The latest episode saw how Akira finally learned the true meaning of freedom after realizing that he doesn’t have to go to his mundane job anymore. Risking his life for a couple of beer cans shows that Akira is not going to give up on his resolve to live life to the fullest.

The second episode also saw the debut of Shizuka Mikazuki and revealed her striking juxtaposition to Akira’s carefree nature. While Akira tends to live a spontaneous and adventurous life, Shizuka adopts a more pragmatic approach, consciously avoiding risks and uncertainties.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 3 release date and timings for all regions

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 3 will air this Sunday, July 23, 2023, at 5:00 pm JST, on more than 28 Japanese syndications affiliated with TBS and MBS.

Below are the release dates and timings of the episode for every region, along with the affiliated time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Sunday, July 16, 1 am

Central Standard Time: Sunday, July 16, 3 am

Eastern Standard Time: Sunday, July 16, 4 am

British Summer Time: Sunday, July 16, 9 am

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, July 16, 1:30 pm

Central European Standard Time: Sunday, July 16, 10 am

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, July 16, 5:30 pm

Philippines time: Sunday, July 16, 4 pm

Brazil Time: Sunday, July 16, 5 am

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 3 will be streamed for fans internationally on Netflix and Hulu. Muse Communication will also be streaming the episode on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel for fans in Southeast Asia.

A brief recap of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 2

After waking up from a nightmare where his supervisor was yelling at him, Akira experienced an overwhelming sense of relief when he realized that zombies overran the world, therefore absolving him from the need to go to work. Embracing the newfound freedom, he popped a few cans of beer, only to realize shortly that his supply had been depleted.

In his quest to replenish his stock, Akira headed towards the nearby department store. However, as he made his way there, he unexpectedly encountered a frantic couple who turned out to be his neighbors from the next building. After reaching his destination, Akira was taken aback by the sight of a survivor girl (Shizuka Mikazuki) whose beauty left him utterly speechless.

Saying she would never risk her life tagging along with such a carefree person, the girl swiftly grabbed Akira and relocated him from the vicinity just as a truck was on the brink of collision. After the girl left, Akira discovered that his bicycle was crushed. However, he eventually found a motorbike and headed back home.

Upon reaching his place, he was devastated after discovering his newfound neighbors were missing. After arriving at his apartment, he jotted down the first 33 things he wanted to do in his ‘100 things I want to do before turning into a zombie.'

While thinking about Akira at her home, Shizuka wondered how someone could find happiness by having a couple of beers amidst the harrowing chaos of a zombie apocalypse. She eventually regretted her decision not to have the dessert due to strictly abiding by the rules she made for herself.

What to expect from Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 3?

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 3, titled Best Friend of the Dead, as the title proclaims, will see the debut of Kenichirou Ryuuzaki, nicknamed Kencho, the protagonist’s best friend. Kencho is described as an optimistic and cheerful guy who, just like Akira, wants to live life to the fullest.

As finding a friend in a zombie-ravaged world is deemed miraculous, the emotional reunion between Akira and Kencho in Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 3 would be extraordinary, evoking a flood of tears as they embrace each other’s existence once more.

