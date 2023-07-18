Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 2 - Akira's first quest amidst the zombie apocalypse, encounter with a beautiful survivor

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 2, titled Best Friend of the Dead, was released on July 23, 2023. With the second episode, BUGS FILMS has proved that the studio will not slack off from its effect on the viewers with its bewitching animation that has indeed set the production house at par with the top players in the industry.

The second episode finally saw the debut of Shizuka Mikazuki, the main female lead of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead. She is described as a "Tensai" (genius), who hates to work in a group. Unlike Akira, Shizuka believes in living a peaceful life by avoiding risks and minimizing dangerous situations, striving for stability and tranquility in her everyday existence.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 2.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 2 sets Akira on the path to restock his "holy water"

Akira's awkward encounter with his neighbors (Image via BUGS FILMS)

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 2 kicked off with Akira frantically waking up from a horrifying nightmare, where he saw his ruthless supervisor scolding him for some reason, while slowly turning into a zombie. Although it had been weeks since the zombie apocalypse began, despite reclaiming his freedom, Akira still had difficulty getting over the fact that he didn’t have to go to his harrowing job anymore.

With a loud "Good Morning," Akira began his day by engaging in household chores, something he usually didn’t partake in during those three long years working as a sleep-driven employee for Black Company. After refurbishing his house, he relaxed with a couple of cold cans of beer, which he called "holy water."

The guilty pleasure of drinking beer at day time got him all teared up. However, his happiness faded away instantly after he discovered that he had run out of stock and no more beers were left. With the resolve of "rather getting bit by a zombie," Akira set out on his new quest to the convenience store to replenish his stock.

En route to the place, he met his neighbors and asked them if they would need something he could bring from the store. Seeing new people indeed revived old Akira, who was known for his jovial and optimistic persona.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 2 - Akira encounters a new survivor

A glimpse of Akira's father from his memories (Image via BUGS FILMS)

After arriving at the store, Akira came across another survivor and was taken aback by her beauty. Akira was utterly embarrassed for singing about beer while entering the store, which prevented him from interacting with the girl. Still, he soon took the leap and tried to engage in a conversation, only to get ignored. However, Akira didn’t give up and gave another shot by asking for her number.

Deeming Akira as an idiot for packing up so many beer cans amidst a zombie apocalypse, the girl revealed that she had no intentions of tagging along with others to minimize her chances of survival. While Akira was dazed, the girl saved him from a truck collision that wiped out all the approaching zombies in their vicinity.

Akira's new ride (Image via BUGS FILMS)

After the girl left, Akira discovered that his bike was trampled by the truck, and he was in imminent danger with all the nearby zombies approaching him. Luckily, he found a scooter and was relieved with the upgrade from a bike. However, after realizing he had better options, he instantly came across an abandoned cruiser motorcycle, which he enjoyed riding, as he never rode one in his life.

Upon arriving at his residential area, Akira discovered that there were no signs of his neighbors. Immediately after returning to his apartment, Akira jotted down the first 33 things he would like to do before turning into a zombie, with one being: "Go home and spend time with my parents."

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 2 - The day from Shizuka Mikazuki's viewpoint

The final segment of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 2 showed Shizuka Mikazuki’s viewpoint as she began her morning routine with light exercise and took her daily supplements. After discovering that the situation got out of hand with the world being rampaged by zombies, Shizuka prepared a list of "Dos and Dont’s."

After analyzing the movement patterns of the zombies near her building, Shizuka headed to the nearby store to stock up on essential goods. Before heading inside, she mounted a camera on her bike as a safety precaution.

After encountering Akira, Shizuka came to the conclusion that he was a shortsighted person who was incapable of thinking beyond the present moment. Shizuka was further amazed by the possibility of a reckless guy like him surviving the havoc. After finding out about an uncontrolled truck heading in her direction, Shizuka timed the collision and saved Akira by moving him out of the impact area in a whiplash.

After returning to her apartment, Shizuka regretted her decision by wondering if enjoying sakura mochi (a popular Japanese dessert) wasn’t a bad idea.

Final thoughts on Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 2

With Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 2, Haro Aso’s post-apocalyptic comedy horror continues to captivate viewers with its intriguing plot, while the impressive adaptation by BUGS FILMS has been praised by both fans and critics alike. The episode successfully introduces Shizuka Mikazuki, showcasing her contrasting survival approach and meticulous nature in avoiding risks.

Meanwhile, Akira, a free spirited guy, embarks on a lifetime mission to find inner peace and solace in the simple pleasure of drinking chilled beer amid the danger of becoming prey to zombies. The episode effectively balances humor and suspense with well-executed scenes and character interactions.

The animation and direction in Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 2 demonstrates the prowess of the production house, further solidifying its position among big shots like MAPPA, Ufotable, Studio Perrot, Toei Animation, and others. The anime continues to deliver an enthralling and visually appealing experience, leaving viewers yearning for more of this zombie goodness.

