Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead - Game changing Zombie anime puts new studio on par with MAPPA

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is a newly released anime series from BUG FILMS. This horror comedy, based on the manga of the same name by Haro Aso and Kotaro Takata, made its highly awaited debut on Sunday, July 9, 2023. Since then, it has gained widespread attention, captivating fans who can't seem to stop praising it.

This series can be called a game changer in the zombie and survival genre as it brings a fresh perspective and a unique twist to the typical tropes found in similar series. Despite having aired only one episode so far, it has already made a name for itself with its storytelling and fine delivery, which are being compared to the works of MAPPA Studios.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, a satirical take on zombie horror, is taking the world by storm

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, much like Oshi no Ko, has unexpectedly emerged as a groundbreaking anime, stirring the anime world and leading to become an overnight sensation. It highlights how the anime industry is evolving, with more studios embracing creative and new narratives.

This series has the potential to inspire other studios to move away from the conventional and present something out of the box. BUG FILMS, the studio behind the anime, is relatively new, and it has taken everyone by surprise with its stunning adaptation of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, making a strong impact on viewers.

this episode was literally perfect from start to finish, i will definitely be here for the ride

wasn't expecting the 1st episode of Zom 100 to be this insane when it comes to the animation and direction. don't even get me started the camera angles and pov shots..this episode was literally perfect from start to finish, i will definitely be here for the ride

They have effectively brought the essence of the manga to life, paying great attention to the details and producing quality work just like MAPPA Studios. The anime and direction are flawless, and it effortlessly merges 2D animation with CGI. Despite having aired only one episode, viewers of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead are engrossed in its thrilling world.

The anime's storytelling and fluid animation, masterfully done by BUG FILMS, has captured viewers' attention and even sparked discussions about its potential to stand up to studios like MAPPA, which is widely considered one of the industry's powerhouses.

It's hella crazy, madness overload, and animation goodness. Kudos to BUG FILMS, a new studio making this series as their debut project. I'm beyond happy.



GUYS WATCH ZOM 100! ITS A FREAKING GOOD PREMIERE OUT OF ALL THE SERIES I WATCHED LAST WEEK.It's hella crazy, madness overload, and animation goodness. Kudos to BUG FILMS, a new studio making this series as their debut project. I'm beyond happy.

The plot of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead takes a satirical approach to the typical zombie horror genre. It skillfully portrays the harsh realities of adulting and the monotonous routines people find themselves trapped in. The plot revolves around Akira Tendo, a young office worker who grows frustrated with his personal and professional life after years of working in a rat race at a firm.

However, everything changes when a zombie outbreak engulfs Japan, causing societal collapse. Akira sees this as an opportunity for freedom, no longer bound by work responsibilities. He creates a bucket list that includes confessing his feelings to his crush and embarking on a journey across the country.

As Akira pursues his wishes, he encounters other survivors who join him on his adventure. Together, they navigate the challenges of a world overrun by zombies while making the most of their remaining time. With this release, BUG FILMS effectively pulled audiences into this thrilling world, raising adrenaline with each move.

Final thoughts

Zom100 really exposed the dark side of Japanese work culture

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead's genre is a horror comedy, which gives it a perfect balance of humor and gore. It is surely an entertaining fictional series, but it also sheds light on the global workplace culture of modern society.

As the series progresses in the upcoming weeks, it will be fascinating to see how it maintains the attention and excitement it has generated. Fans are eagerly anticipating the next episodes to see how it lives up to the hype.

