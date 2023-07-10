Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 2: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 2 will release on July 16, 2023. The premiere, "Akira of the Dead," successfully introduces the protagonist, Akira, who emerges as a free individual amid a zombie apocalypse, setting the stage for an immersive storyline.

As expected by the rising VA, Shuuichirou Umeda has amazed fans with his captivating performance in embracing Akira, leaving a lasting impression.

In the blink of an eye, Akira’s monotonous life has been filled with colors as he doesn’t have to go to his boring yet strenuous life, which has greatly affected him mentally and physically. Now in a post-apocalyptic nightmare, Akira desires to pursue a new goal, embarking on a thrilling yet dangerous journey to accomplish a hundred things he wants to do before joining the dead.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 2 release date and timings for all regions

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 2 will air this Sunday, July 16, 2023, on 28 Japanese syndications affiliated with MBS and TBS. Below are the release dates and timings of the episode for every region, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Sunday, July 16, 1 am

Central Standard Time: Sunday, July 16, 3 am

Eastern Standard Time: Sunday, July 16, 4 am

British Summer Time: Sunday, July 16, 9 am

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, July 16, 1:30 pm

Central European Standard Time: Sunday, July 16, 10 am

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, July 16, 5:30 pm

Philippines time: Sunday, July 16, 4 pm

Brazil Time: Sunday, July 16, 5 am

Where to watch Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 2?

As announced earlier by Viz Media, the series is available to stream on both Netflix and Hulu, two popular OTT giants worldwide.

However, their services are limited to selective regions. Muse Communication will be making Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 2 available on its Muse Asia YouTube channel for fans in Southeast Asia, excluding Japan.

A brief recap of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 1

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 1 kicked off with Akira joining the Black Company as the recruit to the production department. His enthusiasm for his new job escalated after encountering Saori Ohtori, a co-worker from the accounting department, who captivated him with her charm and beauty.

Being surrounded by supportive and friendly colleagues caused Akira to experience a surge of optimism and fueled his aspirations of achieving success. However, his newfound enthusiasm faded away in an instant after he discovered the negative aspects of his job, where he and his colleagues were subject to arduous working hours.

After three years, Akira underwent a disheartening transformation, becoming a mere cog in the corporate race. Despite extensive working hours draining him of all his ambitions and aspirations, Akira dutifully headed to his office as his mind was conditioned to adhere to the monotonous routine.

After learning that the Zombie outbreak has engulfed the world in chaos, Akira attained a new perspective on life, as he doesn’t need to go to his mundane job anymore. Surviving through hordes of zombies rampaging the city, Akira made his way to Ohtori’s house to accomplish his first goal of confessing his feelings to Ohtori.

After encountering his zombified boss at Ohtori’s house, Akira pushed him down the building. Despite discovering that Ohtori had joined the dead, Akira confessed his feelings to her before escaping to save his life. Later, he headed out to an empty departmental store to pick a notebook and a sharpie to list things he wanted to accomplish before he could turn into a zombie.

What to expect from Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 2?

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 2, titled “Bucket List of the Dead,” will see Akira list down the first few things that come to his mind regarding the things he would like to accomplish. However, to prepare for the new journey, Akira will ensure he is well-equipped with the necessities to help him survive the plague.

More characters like Sizuka Mikazuki, Kenichiro Ryuuzaki, and others are expected to make their debut in Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 2.

