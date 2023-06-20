Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime unveils English trailer

One of the most highly anticipated anime series of the upcoming Summer 2023 season is the television anime adaptation of the Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead manga series. Originally written by Haro Aso and illustrated by Kotaro Takata, the series has garnered a loyal following since first beginning serialization in October 2018.

Since the anime adaptation’s initial announcement, first-time fans and manga readers alike have expressed their excitement for the series. Especially thrilling is the fact that an English-dubbed trailer for the Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime series was released by Viz Media on Monday, June 19, 2023.

Additionally, a release date and cast list for the dub were also announced, further fueling excitement for the series via the confirmation that fans will be able to watch in whichever way they prefer. Assuming the anime follows the same tone and canon events as the manga, fans can expect Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead to be a hilarious and lighthearted experience.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead English dub set to premiere on August 6, 2023

Per the latest trailer from Viz Media, the English dub for the Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime series is set to premiere on Sunday, August 6, 2023, via Netflix and Hulu. The Japanese dub with English subtitles will be released much earlier, however, on Sunday, July 9 at 5 AM EDT. The English dub cast includes the following:

Zeno Robinson as Akira Tendo

Abby Trott as Shizuka Mikazuki

Xander Mobus as Kenichiro Ryuzaki

Laura Post as Beatrix Amerhauser

While initially premiering on Hulu and Netflix, Viz Media shared that it will reveal premiere dates for "other streaming platforms" at a later date. At the time of this article’s writing, it’s unclear what other streaming platforms the series will be available on. However, Crunchyroll and HIDIVE are two potential alternatives.

Kazuki Kawagoe is directing the series at BUG FILMS studio, with Hanako Ueda serving as assistant director. Hiroshi Seko is overseeing scripts, while Kii Tanaka is the character designer and Junpei Fukuchi is the zombie designer. Makoto Miyazaki is composing the music, Maiko Goda is in charge of "music selection," and "dugout" is in charge of sound production. KANA-BOON performs the opening theme, Song of the Dead, and Shiyui performs the ending theme, Happiness of the Dead.

The series focused on Akira Tendo, for whom life has lost its appeal after years of slaving away for a cruel corporation. However, when a zombie apocalypse strikes, he becomes excited and motivated enough to live life for himself. He then makes a 100-item bucket list to complete while in this perilous situation.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes