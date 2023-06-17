One Piece chapter 1087: Major spoilers to expect

While fan demand for the next chapter of Eiichiro Oda’s manga series is high, One Piece chapter 1087 is unfortunately delayed until mid-July 2023. This is due to Oda getting eye surgery for his astigmatism, which he and the Shueisha team have decided he should get at this time after the release of 1086.

Expectedly, fans have been supportive of Oda’s decision, wishing him well on various social media sites and imploring him to take all the recovery time he needs. That being said, fans are nevertheless focused on One Piece chapter 1087, discussing what Oda could have in store for the series upon its triumphant return.

With the Reverie flashback having been concluded heading into One Piece chapter 1087, the upcoming installment could go in one of many different directions. While there’s no way of knowing for sure what’s to come, there are a few key directions and routes that fans are confident could be taken.

Straw Hats could most likely take centerstage in One Piece chapter 1087 upon its official release

With the series having returned to a contemporary perspective, One Piece chapter 1087 has a few routes it could take. These include returning to the Egghead Incident and the Straw Hats, continuing the fight between SWORD and the Blackbeard Pirates on Hachinosu Island, or even staying in Mariejois to focus on the Holy Knights and the Gorosei.

However, the most likely route for the upcoming issue to take is returning the series’ focus to its central cast, i.e., the Straw Hat Pirates. With several issues having now passed since fans last saw Luffy’s crew, it makes the most sense with the Reverie flashback now over and the upcoming issue set to mark a return from hiatus.

On the other hand, fans are still under the impression that a Blackbeard Pirates ship is heading to Egghead Island. While fans are certain that Laffitte and Catarina Devon will be the ones appearing, readers want to see this confirmed in One Piece chapter 1087 as well as learn what role they’ll play in the Egghead Incident. Thus, it makes the most sense for the series to return to Egghead upon its own return.

But continuing the fight between SWORD and the Blackbeard Pirates on Hachinosu is arguably just as significant. A loss for Blackbeard in the form of Koby being rescued could greatly influence whatever plans the pirate tyrant has for his quaint haven. Furthermore, the Garp versus Kuzan fight still has plenty of gas in the tank, assuming Oda doesn’t offscreen it until its final moments.

Returning to Hachinosu in One Piece chapter 1087 could also set up a twist in who’s arriving at Egghead on the aforementioned Blackbeard Pirates ship. While fans are certain that it's the aforementioned duo, having them appear on Hachinosu would be a major twist. Similarly, staying in Mariejois and continuing to educate fans on who the Holy Knights and Gorosei are would be an equally large twist.

However, Oda may not be giving fans so much information on a group that just debuted, especially after the Reverie flashback revealed so much about Imu and the Gorosei. While it is still possible, this doesn’t fit with Oda’s modus operandi as a long-term storyteller, let alone the fact that this would eliminate most of the Holy Knights’ intrigue right after their introduction.

