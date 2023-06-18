One Piece Live Action cast steals the show at Netflix TUDUM

Despite the manga being on a one-month hiatus, One Piece fans have every reason to be excited, as the record-breaking series is going to receive a live-action television series on Netflix. Granted, transposing a shonen into a very different medium is not easy, expectations are high, considering the subject is Eiichiro Oda's masterpiece.

During TUDUM, a global event to disclose details about Netflix's new original series and promote them, the main cast of One Piece Live Action shone its own light. Here, the five main actors who are impersonating the original Straw Hats replicated one of the most iconic poses from the manga.

One Piece's live action adaptation will begin with a first season consisting of eight episodes, which will recount the events of the series' first portion, the East Blue Saga. Each episode is expected to last around one hour. If the show is successful, the further arcs will be transposed as well.

With the cast of the show being announced little by little, the undisputed stars are the actors playing Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Sanji, and Usopp, i.e., the five original members of the Straw Hat Pirates. As such, the cast of the protagonist group includes:

Monkey D. Luffy - Played by Iñaki Godoy

- Played by Iñaki Godoy Roronoa Zoro - Played by Mackenyu Arata

- Played by Mackenyu Arata Nami - Played by Emily Rudd

- Played by Emily Rudd Sanji - Played by Taz Skylar

- Played by Taz Skylar Usopp - Played by Jacob Romero Gibson

Since the announcement of their roles, these five have immediately showcased inborn chemistry. Many videos shared on social media portray them joking together with notable spontaneity, which bodes well for them to interact as the proper Straw Hats would do.

For instance, the cast posted a photo with Godoy, Rudd, Skylar, and Gibson eating together while mocking Mackenyu, the actor that plays Roronoa Zoro, was nowhere to be seen. This was a clear reference to the typical One Piece gag of Zoro getting lost in the most ridicolous ways.

In the ongoing Netflix TUDUM, the five took the stage, with fans rampaging on Twitter to praise their Straw Hats-like fraternity. As seen in their interviews, the actors were excited and appeared to have fun being together, making a well-blended bunch.

Fans especially loved how they had replicated one of the most iconic scenes of the original One Piece series, i.e., the moment when the first five Straw Hats loudly declared their dreams to each other upon leaving Rogue Town.

After allowing One Piece fans to take a peak of costumes and other props that were used in making the scenes, Netflix TUDUM released a teaser trailer of the upcoming live action. With this, they also announced the release date for the show, which will be available starting from August 31, 2023.

Given the fame and popularity of One Piece, the hype for this live action is skyrocketing. Fans demand that the series' spirit is not betrayed, and with One Piece author Eiichiro Oda being strongly involved in the project, it seems that Netflix is going to gift them with an amazing and faithful visual experience.

A testament to his commitment, Oda has already celebrated the Netflix TUDUM with some drawings featuring Luffy, Zoro, and Nami - the first three Straw Hats, which are unofficially dubbed by fans as "Original Trio" or "Romance Dawn Trio".

