Oshi no Ko anime takes the manga to unprecedented heights, with sales doubling after its release

Oshi no Ko has taken the world by storm, shattering records and creating a revolution in the anime community. Adding to its extensive list of accomplishments, the manga adaptation has now made history and sold over 12 million copies in cumulative sales.

The story written by Aka Akasaka and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari, has successfully engaged audiences across multiple mediums. The manga's remarkable sales, which increased by 2.7 times in just four months, demonstrate the series's soaring popularity.

Oshi no Ko manga sales increase by 2.7 times following the anime's release

The manga serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump, has surpassed an unprecedented circulation of 12 million copies, displaying a remarkable increase in sales according to Oricon, a Japanese statistics and information generating company.

Fans are now looking forward to the upcoming Volume 12 of the manga, written by Aka Akasaka and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari, set to be released on July 19, 2023. The recently concluded anime played a huge role in the increase of the series' popularity. The title aired from April to June and became one of the most popular series of the year, leading to a rise in the cumulative circulation of Oshi no Ko.

Prior to the anime's airing in March, the series circulated 4.5 million copies, and the number of copies sold increased 2.7 times in the four months following its anime debut. This spike shows the growing popularity of Oshi no Ko, establishing its status as one of the best manga and anime series of the new generation.

Oshi no Ko plot

Oshi no Ko is all about a young mother, who was an idol and wanted to start a family. However, fate took a nasty turn and she was killed in cold blood. The story then focuses on Aquamarine and Ruby Hoshino, the twins of the well-known idol Ai Hoshino. The story develops as they are drawn into the complex and monstrous world of show business.

The plot of the series majorly revolves around Ruby and Aqua as one of them follows in their mother's footsteps to become like her, while the other progresses in life with the aim to get revenge for Ai Hoshino's murder. In the process, they discover hidden dark secrets of the industry and the truth behind their mom's death.

The ongoing manga series has been adapted into an anime series, with the first season recently ending and the development of the second season currently underway. The manga currently has 123 chapters, all of which are available on MANGA Plus. Due to it being available on Shueisha's MANGA Plus website, all the chapters can be enjoyed online and are accessible to fans around the globe.

Stay tuned for more Oshi no Ko manga and anime news as 2023 progresses.

