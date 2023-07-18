Who does Akira end up with in Zom 100? Explained

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is a zombie horror comedy manga series written by Haro Aso and illustrated by Kotaro Takata. The manga is being adapted into an anime series by Bugs Films, the first episode of which premiered on July 9, 2023, much to the anticipation of fans worldwide.

The story features a 24-year old office worker, Akira Tendou, who is fed up with his boring and meaningless life. When a zombie apocalypse strikes Tokyo, Akira's life is turned upside down, prompting him to make a bucket list of everything he wants to do before dying.

While navigating his way through the zombie-infested world, Akira comes across a a former coworker, Shizuka Mikazuki. The two go through a series adventures and end up developing feelings for each other.

Akira and Shizuka's relationship status in Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Shizuka Mikazuki as seen in Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (image via Bugs Films)

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead brings a fresh perspective to the zombie survival genre and utilizes well-established tropes to tell the story of a man who learns to live his life to the fullest in a world overrun by zombies. The series adds a layer of satire to the narrative, making it a unique edition to the zombie genre.

The protagonist of the series, Akira Tendou, is an office worker stuck in a mundane routine, where he works tirelessly for days on end and is exploited by his company. In the meantime, he also develops a crush on a girl named Saori Ohtori who works as an accountant in his company. However, he gives up on as well after finding out that she is a mistress to the company's CEO.

Anime Corner @animecorner_ac



[Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead] Best girl Shizuka is here![Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead]

With nothing going well in his life, a zombie apocalypse strikes Tokyo finally freeing Akira from his boring life. While looking for supplies in a minimarket, he first comes across another fellow survivor, Shizuka Mikazuki. Akira views Shizuka as the girl of his dreams, despite her stern demeanor.

Akira with his living in the moment attitude is a complete contradiction to Shizuka's rational and calm nature, giving the two a much needed balance. Being two people with completely different personalities, they allow each other to look at the broader perspective, giving them opportunity for character development and growth.

RinSS @RinSS_HI I like the different approaches between Akira and Shizuka. Both made a list. The difference being Shizuka's list is to survive while his list is to live.

The bond between them further develops during the Hot Spring trip, where Akira finally confesses to Shizuka that he likes her, getting rejected in return. However, Shizuka later reveals that she has some feelings for him as well, confessing that she is no good with romance.

The relationship between the two evolves throughout Zom 100 as they face new challenges presented from living in a zombie-infested world. With every challenge they managed to overcome, their bond grows stronger so does their fondness for one another. Akira manages to bring Shizuka out of her shell and in turn she helps him look at reason when he needs it the most.

Conclusion

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead cover(Image via Shogakukan)

In conclusion, Akira and Shizuka have both confessed their feelings for each other, but for now are just friends. They haven't started dating yet in full sense of the term as Shizuka is still figuring out her feelings for Akira. There is, however, undeniable chemistry and romantic tension between them.

The relationship between Akira and Shizuka is complicated and placing labels on it for now would be a mistake. Fans are rooting for the two to end up together and it'll be interesting to see how the author decides to handle their relationship.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.