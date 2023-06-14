Netflix announces global release for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead live-action film

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead live action movie is all set to be released globally on Netflix on Thursday, August 3. The movie was announced to be in development by the streaming giant on June 7, 2022, during the Geeked Week livestream.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is based on the ongoing seinen manga of the same name written by Haro Aso and illustrated by Kotaro Takata. It was first published on October 19, 2018, in Shogakukan's seinen manga magazine Monthly Sunday Gene-X, and currently consists of 13 tankobon volumes.

Live-action movie of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead to be released on August 3

Netflix Geeked @NetflixGeeked need more undead in your life? ZOM 100: BUCKET LIST OF THE DEAD is a zombie movie about a young man whose dull life is invigorated when a zombie apocalypse hits his town #GeekedWeek need more undead in your life? ZOM 100: BUCKET LIST OF THE DEAD is a zombie movie about a young man whose dull life is invigorated when a zombie apocalypse hits his town #GeekedWeek https://t.co/P0sSwcKF3i

The recently announced live action movie adaptation of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, scheduled to be released for streaming worldwide on August 3 on Netflix, is being produced by Akira Morii in association with ROBOT and Plus One Entertainment. Yusuke Ishida serves as the director along with Tatsuro Mishima providing the scripts.

Cast for the movie includes the main protagonist Akira Tendo being played by Eiji Akaso, who is best known for his role as Ryuga Banjo or Kamen Rider Cross-Z in Kamen Rider Build series. The female lead character Shizuka Mikazuki will be portrayed by Japanese singer Mai Shiraishi.

Anime24pl @anime24pl Live-action movie "Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead" (Zom 100: Zombie ni Naru Made ni Shitai 100 no Koto) will premiere on Netflix on 2nd August 2023. It's based on new manga of Alice in Borderland's author.



TV anime series Zom 100 will premiere on 9th July 2023. Live-action movie "Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead" (Zom 100: Zombie ni Naru Made ni Shitai 100 no Koto) will premiere on Netflix on 2nd August 2023. It's based on new manga of Alice in Borderland's author.TV anime series Zom 100 will premiere on 9th July 2023. https://t.co/E9KSZi829A

Other cast members include Shuntarō Yanagi as Akira’s best friend Kenichiro Ryuuzaki and Kazuki Kitamura as Akira’s abusive employer Gonzō Kosugi.

Mangaka of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is also known for his previous work, Alice in Borderland manga, which was also made into a live action series by Netflix. Directed by Shinsuke Sato, the first season was released on December 10, 2020, and it became a both critical and commercial success. Season 2 of the series was released on December 22, 2022.

Anime Explained @AnimeExplained_

"Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead" TV Anime



Studio: BUG FILMS

Release: July 9



#Zom100 #ゾン100

〔New Trailer & Visual〕"Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead" TV AnimeStudio: BUG FILMSRelease: July 9 〔New Trailer & Visual〕"Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead" TV AnimeStudio: BUG FILMS Release: July 9#Zom100 #ゾン100https://t.co/U5jlWixUl2

The English version of the manga Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is licensed for global distribution by Viz Media. Here is how the story is summarized in its official website:

"Surviving a zombie apocalypse beats being a wage slave any day! After spending years slaving away for a soul-crushing company, Akira's life has lost its luster. He lives in a trash-filled apartment, his pay is abysmal, and he can't even muster up the nerve to confess his love to his beautiful co-worker. But when a zombie apocalypse ravages his town, it gives him the push he needs to live for himself. Now Akira's on a mission to complete all 100 items on his bucket list before he...well, kicks the bucket."

Besides the upcoming live-action movie adaptation, the manga is also being made into an anime, scheduled to be released on July 9. It will be produced by Bug Films studio under the direction of Kazuki Kawagoe, with scripts written by popular writer Hiroshi Seko, who's known for writing famous anime series like Attack on Titan and Mob Psycho100.

Stay tuned for more updates on Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead live-action movie, and other manga and anime shows like Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, Oshi no Ko, and more.

Poll : 0 votes