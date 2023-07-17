Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead unveils theme song with new trailer

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead revealed a new English subtitled trailer of the upcoming live-action movie, which also featured the theme song. The song is titled HoriZOM and it will be performed by Ren. This trailer was released 14 hours ago by Netflix on their official YouTube channel.

While live-action adaptations have not had the best track record in the recent past, the trailer for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead seems quite promising as it has managed to capture the essence of the animanga series. Fans are waiting in anticipation as the movie will make its debut on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead live-action film release details, cast, and staff

In the official trailer, fans can see Akira, the protagonist detest his corporate life because of his emotionally abusive boss. Meanwhile, a zombie outbreak seems to have occurred and the world is on the brink of an apocalypse. However, Akira is finally set free and he is enjoying his life. He also creates a bucket list for himself before he either dies or becomes a zombie.

As per the announcements made by the official team, the upcoming live-action film adaptation of the popular manga series will be released on August 3, 2023. This will be a Netflix-exclusive film which means it will not be available on any other platform aside from the one stated earlier.

It is also worth mentioning that the film will not be available to stream for free. Viewers will have to avail of the paid services in order to watch this movie and access the rest of the streaming platform’s catalog.

Main cast and staff

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead live-action film will feature Eji Akaso as the protagonist, Akira. This actor is known for his role in Kamen Rider Build as Ryuga Banjou. Meanwhile, Mai Shiraishi will take on the role of Shizuka Mikazuki. Mai was formerly a part of a popular idol group called Nogizaka46.

Shuntaro Yanagi will be playing Kenichiro Ryuzaki in Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead. He is known for his roles in popular titles like Alice in Borderland and Sugarless. Kazuki Kitamura will play the role of Akira’s abusive boss in the upcoming live-action film. This talented actor is known for his roles in Signal: The Movie, Folklore, and Kera.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead live-action Netflix film will be directed by Yusuke Ishida who also directed Afro Tanaka. The script for the film will be provided by Tatsuhiko Mishima.

It is important to note that the opening and ending songs for the anime adaptation have also been revealed. The opening song for the anime is titled Song of the Dead and it is performed by Kana Boon. the ending song is titled Happiness of the Dead and is performed by Shiyui.

