Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead release date, where to watch, cast, plot, and more

Haro Aso and Kotaro Takata’s Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead was announced to receive a TV anime adaptation by Shogakukan on January 6, 2023. With the series being written by Haro Aso, the creator of Alice in Borderland, which is regarded as one of the six greatest mangas of all time, the news sprung a lot of incitation in the community.

Set to release on July 9, 2023, Zom: 100 Bucket List of the Dead follows Akira Tendou, an ambitious career-driven guy whose ordinary life turns extraordinary after a zombie apocalypse. Follow along with this article to learn more about the anime’s theme songs, characters and their cast members, where to watch, and more.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead will debut on Friday, July 9, 2023

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead will release on Friday, July 9, 2023, at 5 pm JST across 28 syndications in Japan affiliated with TBS and MBS. On May 28, 2023, Viz Media announced streaming the series on Netflix and Hulu in the United States on the same day at 5 am EDT (6 pm JST, delayed by one hour due to the addition of English subtitles).

The English dub for the release is yet to be announced. Viz Media has also announced that it will make the series available on more platforms later. The global release for the series will also be announced before the initial release of the series.

The synopsis from the official website of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead reads:

"Akira Tendou, 24 years old, is in his third year at a black company and is exhausted physically and mentally. His love affair with Otori-san, the accountant he longed for, is not going well, and he continues to live a desperate life. One day, a zombie pandemic suddenly breaks out in the city!"

It continues:

"Akira, who is being chased by a large number of zombies, comes up with "words that change his life" in a desperate situation. It's: "You don't have to go to the office from today onwards, do you?" Confessions, joint parties, traveling around Japan, and many more. Released from the black company and revived, Akira's "100 Things I Want to Do Before Becoming a Zombie" begins now!!"

Here’s a list of the character and their cast for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead:

Akira Tendou - Shuuichirou Umeda (Izumi Yuuki in Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie and Adam Taylor in Why Raeliana Ended up at the Duke’s Mansion)

Shizuka Mikazuki - Tomori Kusunoki (Makima in Chainsaw Man and Misha Necron in The Misfit of Demon King Academy)

Kenichirou Ryuuzaki - Makoto Furukawa (Saitama in One-Punch Man and Miyuki Shirogane in Kaguya-sama: Love is War)

Beatrix Amerhauser - Minami Takahashi (Megumi Tadokoro in Food Wars! and Quetzacotl in Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid)

KANA-BOON will sing the opening theme song, Song of the Dead, for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, and Shiyui will perform the ending theme song, Happiness of the Dead. Kazuki Kawagoe will be helming the anime at studio BUG FILMS with assistant director Hanako Ueda.

Hiroshi Seko is penning the scripts, Maiko Goda is responsible for music selection, and dugouts will compose the music. Kii Tanaka is the lead character designer, and Junpei Fuguchi will be responsible for zombie designs.

