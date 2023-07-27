Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime's Ryan Gosling reference sends the internet into a frenzy

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 3, one of the most awaited installments of the series, took an unexpected turn by incorporating a clever nod to the renowned Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling that has set the internet abuzz. As fans discovered the subtle unanticipated homage, social media platforms erupted with excitement and intrigue.

The production house has not officially confirmed if the character shown was Ryan Gosling, and the actor has yet to react to the reference. However, fans are pretty convinced that the allusion is undoubtedly to Ryan Gosling, primarily because of the strikingly identical facial attributes.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead: Ryan Gosling becomes a bearded idol for Akira

Following the introduction of a non-canonical character named Shou, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode returned to focus on Akira, who sported a slightly grown beard. As Akira’s character is typically portrayed as clean-shave, it was a notable change for fans to see him in a beard.

As growing a cool beard was one of Akira’s primary and by far the easiest-looking goals in his 100 Things I Want to Do Before I Become a Zombie, he wanted to give his best. However, unfortunately, it turned out that his beard wasn’t as cool as he had hoped.

After stumbling upon a daily magazine, Akira attempted to mimic a beard by drawing on his face with a sharpie while looking at what seemed to be a picture of Ryan Gosling. Besides the anime fans, readers of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead were taken aback, as the event featuring Ryan Gosling never occurred in Haro Aso’ original manga.

After stumbling upon a daily magazine, Akira attempted to mimic a beard by drawing on his face with a sharpie while looking at what seemed to be a picture of Ryan Gosling.

Fans on Twitter questioned whether the character shown was Ryan Gosling.

Fans noted the Ryan Gosling cameo appeared in the episode that aired the same weekend as Barbie.

Thus everyone has reached the conclusion that it is indeed an anime-original scene from Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead by BUG FILMS. The production house’s reputation has soared due to its immersive and intricate manga adaptation, sparking enthusiastic discussions among anime and manga enthusiasts alike.

One of the fans taking it to Twitter was astonished by the studio’s foresight, believing that the event added up to the hype of the release of Barbie, where Gosling is playing Ken, one of the most pivotal characters in the film. Further, he concluded that someone intentionally included the sequence of Gosling, leading others to a puzzling and intrigued state of mind.

The Twitter post garnered significant attention, sparking a flurry of speculations and discussions online. It can be presumed that the reference could be a promotional stunt, cleverly tied to Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated Barbie, which had been creating immense hype and breaking box office records in Japan.





Fans praised the studio for including Ryan Gosling in ZOM 100.

Memes, discussions, and fan theories flooded the internet as viewers praised the studio BUG FILMS team for their ingenuity in blending pop culture references with the zombie-filled storyline. As curiosity spreads like wildfire, it is debatable whether it was a subtle nod to Gosling’s role as Ken or a clever marketing tactic.

The unexpected crossover of the worlds has further deepened the fandom’s affection for Zom100: Bucket List of the Dead, proving once again the power of anime to captivate and surprise audiences worldwide.

The mystery surrounding the reference deepened, leaving the audience eagerly anticipating further surprises from BUG FILMS’ impressive adaptation of Zom 100: bucket List of the Dead.

