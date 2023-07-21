Fact Check: Did LeBron James wear a pink dress for Barbie movie premiere? Debunking viral photo of LA Lakers superstar

A photo of LeBron James wearing a pink outfit has gone viral on social media. Some fans are even saying that "The King" wore it for the premiere of the movie Barbie.

According to ButtCrack Sports on Twitter, the LA Lakers legend was on hand at the Barbie movie premiere. James can be seen wearing a pink shirt and a pink skirt, with pink shoes and carrying a pink handbag.

However, it should be noted that the image is fake and is AI-generated. ButtCrack Sports is also a satire and parody account known for spreading hilarious fake news and images on Twitter. It was also not their first time posting James wearing a pink outfit this month.

LeBron James has not attended the two red-carpet premiere for Barbie. The first one was at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles last July 9, while the second was on July 12 at he Cineworld Leicester Square in London.

Here's the initial post by ButtCrack Sports regarding James' attendance at the Barbie premiere.

The initial image above was originally from Reddit and was also AI-generated. The Redditor who uploaded the picture claimed that LeBron James wore the pink outfit for his daughter Zhuri's birthday.

Meanwhile, the second image from the most recent tweet was from the Twitter account @jeazous. He's Derick David and has worked for several publications like Forbes, Medium and Uxopian.

LeBron James not known for being flamboyant

LeBron James at the ESPYS

While it's impossible to say that LeBron James will never wear a pink outfit, it's just not his style.

James is not a flamboyant dresser like James Harden or Russell Westbrook or even Kyle Kuzma. He's more of a classy dresser with access to probably some of the best stylists in the world.

"The King" never messes on his outfits, be it pregame, postgame or whenever he's out in public. The only time he probably went a bit different was when he wore a suit with shorts and carried a large handbag in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals.

That outfit broke the internet at the time because of how different it was from his usual drip. The suit was designed by Thom Browne, a fashion designer known for pairing suits with shorts. Other players who rocked the look include Draymond Green and Trae Young.

