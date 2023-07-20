"This is not his first time being exposed" - Dwight Howard text messages spark wild reactions online amid recent assault allegations

Dwight Howard is facing a lawsuit from a man named Stephen Harper for alleged assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and false imprisonment. The report which includes alleged text exchanges between Howard and Harper sparked some wild reactions online.

According to Radar Online, the alleged incident happened on July 19, 2021, in Howard's mansion in Atlanta. Harper reached out to the former NBA star two months earlier and began a sexually-charged conversation with him.

When Harper went into Howard's home, they talked for 40 minutes before making out on his bed. Several minutes later, a man dressed as a woman named "Kitty" arrived at the house and began performing sexual acts with Howard. Harper was then allegedly forced to join in and have a threesome.

Fans on social media went berserk after the text messages between Dwight Howard and Stephen Harper were leaked. Some fans were not surprised, while others still defended Howard because only one side of the story has been told.

"This is not his first time being exposed."

"You can DM me @dwighthoward you don’t got nothing to worry bout."

"Wait a minute 3 guys is not a 3 sum that's a robbery."

💋 Peggy Bundy 💋 @queenglitter4 @shannonsharpeee How does one get pressured into having sex with not one man but two? We really need to stop entertaining this shit. That man was gay for pay, and when the pay was no longer available or the interest was no longer there, he pulled this stunt. This is typical.

Is Dwight Howard gay?

Dwight Howard during his time with the LA Lakers

The recent allegations about Dwight Howard were not the first time his sexuality has come into the spotlight. Howard faced a lawsuit from a gay man named Masin Elijie back in 2019. Elijie claimed that he was in a romantic relationship with the three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Elijie also alleged that Howard tried to make him sign a non-disclosure agreement and take hush money. However, the one-time NBA champ denied the allegations and claimed that he's not gay in an appearance on Fair Game with Kristine Leahy on FS1.

"I'm not gay," Howard said. "It’s a lot of people who are and they have to hide, and there's people who have mental issues and they have to hide. There's people who have different problems in life and they have to hide. They have to put on the mask every day, and it's like, I don't wanna wear no mask, I just wanna be."

