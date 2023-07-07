"This man is evil" - Royce Reed allegations against Dwight Howard explored as ex slams former NBA star 

Dwight Howard made headlines recently when he claimed that his prime was better than Nikola Jokic. However, one of his baby mamas made an even bigger claim that exposed the three-time Defensive Player of the Year.

More than a year after staying silent following a child neglect charge, Royce Reed has had enough after seeing Howard post a video of him motivating his kids. Reed and Howard have a 15-year-old son Braylon, who was involved in alleged inappropriate conduct with a minor in 2021.

Reed took to Instagram to take a shot at his ex-boyfriend's motivational video:

"Not someone PRETENDING to be a parent for 1 day out of 365 for the cameras … Don't make Thursdays into Truth Thursday."

Royce Reed was not finished and went on a rant on The Shade Room's comments section to expose Dwight Howard. Reed called the former NBA player an "evil" person and claimed that he told a 12-year-old that he was "gay" for not watching pornography.

"This man is evil," Reed wrote. "Y'all fall for it every time. Ask him why he's telling a 12yo he's gay bcuz he hadn't "touched anything" or watching porn with them? Better yet why it took h 4.5 years to fire the nanny that molested 2 of his kids."

Reed also blasted Howard for taking custody of one of his kids and then letting his parents become the guardians so that he can play basketball in Taiwan. She then claimed that the one-time NBA champion wanted her to sign an NDA after asking her to be his "matriach" for his polyamorous relationships.

The former Orlando Magic cheerleader added that Howard pays people to start smear campaigns on his baby mamas. And finally, she also revealed that the incident with Braylon and a minor happened under Howard's supervision. It should be noted that Reed's child neglect charge was from Braylon's inappropriate conduct.

Dwight Howard has five children with five different mothers

Dwight Howard during his time with the LA Lakers.

Dwight Howard has five children, three sons and two daughters, with five different women. Howard's eldest son Braylon was born on November 18, 2007 to former Orlando Magic cheerleader Royce Reed.

His eldest daughter is named Layla and her mother is Tiffany Render. She was born in October 2010. Jayde Howard was born two months later in December to Canadian fitness model Hope Alexa.

Dwight's second son was named Dwight III and nicknamed Trey. He was born on June 13, 2013, to a woman named Christine Vest. His youngest child is David born on December 15, 2013, to real estate agent Melissa Rios, who died due to an epileptic seizure in 2020.

