"Send her to Russia in exchange for some old ammo and a bottle of vodka."

WNBA star Natasha Cloud went on a rant about the United States of America, calling her own country "trash" ahead of the 4th of July. People didn't appreciate what Cloud said about America and went off on her on social media.

Cloud first went on his anti-America rant on Twitter last week, which drew a lot of criticism. However, instead of apologizing and explaining her remarks, the Washington Mystics guard double-down on her take.

"Our country is trash in so many ways and instead of using our resources to make it better, we continue to oppress Marginalized groups that we have targeted since the beginning of times," Cloud tweeted last week. "Black/brown communities& LGBTQ+ man we are too powerful to still be attacking issues separate."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Natasha Cloud @T_Cloud4 Our country is trash in so many ways and instead of using our resources to make it better we continue to oppress Marginalized groups that we have targeted since the beginning of times.



Black/brown communities& LGBTQ+ man we are too powerful to still be attacking issues separate Our country is trash in so many ways and instead of using our resources to make it better we continue to oppress Marginalized groups that we have targeted since the beginning of times. Black/brown communities& LGBTQ+ man we are too powerful to still be attacking issues separate

Natasha Cloud appeared to have no regrets regarding her comments about her own country. Cloud laughed at comments telling her to move to Russia or China. She also called for cops to stop killing people and stop putting people in prison based on their race.

The one-time WNBA champion even called out American politics and religion for spewing hate and hypocrisy. However, she didn't see the irony of what she was doing, promoting love but hating the United States, the police and religion.

One tweeter user wants her to move to Russia, where Brittney Griner was imprisoned:

"Send her to Russia in exchange for some old ammo and a bottle of vodka."

Butch Buchanico @ButchDaBookie @Outkick Send her to Russia in exchange for some old ammo and a bottle of vodka @Outkick Send her to Russia in exchange for some old ammo and a bottle of vodka

Another user called her out and wanted to be grateful that she won't get arrested for calling her country trash:

"She should be grateful she lives in a country, which affords her the freedom to describe that country as trash, without arresting her and her family and sending them away to a re-education camp."

This one fan is baffled why a privileged WNBA player complains:

"America so bad, I play a game, sign autographs, and get paid. Had Free College. Weird the most privileged people complain the most."

Corey Smith @SmithDog2244 @Outkick America so bad, I play a game, Sign autographs, and get paid . Had Free College. Weird the most privileged people complain the most. @Outkick America so bad, I play a game, Sign autographs, and get paid . Had Free College. Weird the most privileged people complain the most.

Here are other reactions to Natasha Cloud's America is "trash" comments:

Frank Truslow @FrankTruslow @Outkick I say boycott the WNBA!! Let's cut their average attendance in half - to 10!! @Outkick I say boycott the WNBA!! Let's cut their average attendance in half - to 10!!

Hungover @IraSharpstein @Outkick What’s embarrassing is the @WNBA turning a blind eye to it. But then with only a few hundred fans I guess they gotta be careful who they alienate. Their product is so bad not even women like it @Outkick What’s embarrassing is the @WNBA turning a blind eye to it. But then with only a few hundred fans I guess they gotta be careful who they alienate. Their product is so bad not even women like it

Masshole Cathy 🇺🇸 @massholecathy @Outkick She's getting more attention for being nasty than for playing in the WNBA @Outkick She's getting more attention for being nasty than for playing in the WNBA

Also Read: Tom Segura basketball slam dunk injury video resurfaces in wake of Netflix special 'Sledgehammer'

Enes Freedom slams Natasha Cloud for her comments

Natasha Cloud and Enes Freedom

Former NBA player Enes Freedom was not happy with Natasha Cloud's comments about the United States of America. Freedom, who became an American citizen in late 2021, invited Cloud to countries such as China, Turkey, Russia, North Korea and Venezuela.

Freedom then challenged Cloud to compare the situation in those countries and realize how lucky Americans are. He even brought Cloud's fellow WNBA player Brittney Griner, who was imprisoned in Russia due to drug charges. The American government helped her get released via a prisoner exchange involving a notorious Russian arms dealer.

Enes FREEDOM @EnesFreedom



Calling America trash huh?

Let me know when your season is over, I’ll buy your ticket and we can go together to counties like China, Russia, IRAN, North Korea, Venezuela, Cuba, & Turkey.

Forget about calling them… Natasha Cloud @T_Cloud4 Our country is trash in so many ways and instead of using our resources to make it better we continue to oppress Marginalized groups that we have targeted since the beginning of times.



Black/brown communities& LGBTQ+ man we are too powerful to still be attacking issues separate Our country is trash in so many ways and instead of using our resources to make it better we continue to oppress Marginalized groups that we have targeted since the beginning of times. Black/brown communities& LGBTQ+ man we are too powerful to still be attacking issues separate Just ask your colleague Brittney Griner how “trash” America is.Calling America trash huh?Let me know when your season is over, I’ll buy your ticket and we can go together to counties like China, Russia, IRAN, North Korea, Venezuela, Cuba, & Turkey.Forget about calling them… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Just ask your colleague Brittney Griner how “trash” America is.Calling America trash huh?Let me know when your season is over, I’ll buy your ticket and we can go together to counties like China, Russia, IRAN, North Korea, Venezuela, Cuba, & Turkey. Forget about calling them… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Also Read: What were Bol Bol’s contract details with Orlando Magic? Taking a closer look at salary, duration and more

Poll : 0 votes