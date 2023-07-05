What were Bol Bol’s contract details with the Orlando Magic? Taking a closer look at salary, duration and more

The Orlando Magic shockingly waived Bol Bol on Tuesday, making him an unrestricted free agent. He is coming off the best season of his career, averaging 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per game.

According to ESPN, the Magic had until Tuesday to make a decision about guaranteeing Bol's contract for the 2023-24 NBA season. He is eligible to be claimed off waivers by any team that has cap room or a trade exception.

Orlando recently re-signed center Moritz Wagner to a two-year, $16 million contract. They also exercised the team option for Goga Bitadze's contract, which meant that the Magic preferred those two players over the lanky 7-foot-2 center.

Bol Bol originally signed a new two-year, $4.4 million contract with the Orlando Magic at the start of last season. The contract had an annual salary of $2.2 million but the second year was non-guaranteed.

The son of former NBA player Manute Bol, Bol Bol looked like he finally found a home in Orlando in the early parts of the 2022-23 season. He averaged 12.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in the first 30 games of the season before slowly losing minutes.

Originally selected in the second round by the Miami Heat in 2019, Bol Bol was once touted as a lottery pick before concerns about his foot made him fall in the draft. He was traded to the Denver Nuggets on draft day and sporadically played in his two-and-half seasons there.

Bol Bol was then traded to the Boston Celtics midway through the 2021-22 season before getting dealt again to the Magic less than a month later. The Detroit Pistons tried to acquire him that season but canceled the trade because he failed a physical.

Are there any teams interested in Bol Bol?

Bol Bol during his time with the Orlando Magic

Bol Bol is coming off a career year and just became an unrestricted free agent. Yahoo! Sports' Jake Fischer reported that the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks were interested in Bol Bol during the draft but might not be looking at him in free agency.

ESPN noted that the Detroit Pistons have the first right to claim Bol Bol off of waivers but his failed physical with them in 2022 likely puts them out of the race. The LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors are popular picks on Twitter as both teams need a big man.

The Lakers only have two legitimate big men on their roster, Anthony Davis and Jaxson Hayes. Davis is one of the most injury-prone players in the league and they would need more than one backup center.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are the only team in the league without a player taller than 6-foot-9. With the big men starting to make a comeback in the past year, Golden State might need to add more size if they want to contend.

