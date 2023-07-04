"Moriah Mills just got offered ultimate slam dunk deal" - $1 million offer for Zion Williamson's sex tape by adult website has NBA fans in shambles

Moriah Mills reportedly received a $1 million offer from an adult website for her sex tape with Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans. Mills and Williamson have been embroiled in an off-court drama over the past month that has captivated NBA fans on Twitter.

According to The Daily Mail, the adult site Unfiltrd made a $1 million offer to Mills for her sex tape with the young NBA star. Mills had until July 2nd to accept the offer and it's unclear if she declined or not. The site would have gained access to the sex tape, as well as her text exchanges with Williamson.

"Unfiltrd is increasing in popularity due to the onboarding of household names in the adult entertainment industry," Unfiltrd founder and CEO Stephanie Matto said. "We are confident that Mills will be able to monetize her explicit content on Unfiltrd in ways that she won't be able to elsewhere."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Daily Loud @DailyLoud OnlyFans model Moriah Mills was reportedly offered $1,000,000 for sex tape with NBA star Zion Williamson OnlyFans model Moriah Mills was reportedly offered $1,000,000 for sex tape with NBA star Zion Williamson https://t.co/Y0BTxqQ3db

Fans on social media were quick to react to the new chapter of the drama between Zion Williamson and Moriah Mills. The offer came less than a week after Mills appeared to have tattooed Zion's name on her face. Mills even teased that she's pregnant with Williamson's child though it has not been confirmed.

With the news of the offer for the sex tape, a lot of fans reacted to it on Twitter. One fan even said:

"Looks like Zion Williamson is worth a million bucks on and off the court! Moriah Mills just got offered the ultimate slam dunk deal. Talk about a game-changer!"

Tower of David @TowerConsul1 #BallinAndProfiting @DailyLoud Looks like Zion Williamson is worth a million bucks on and off the court! Moriah Mills just got offered the ultimate slam dunk deal. Talk about a game-changer! @DailyLoud Looks like Zion Williamson is worth a million bucks on and off the court! Moriah Mills just got offered the ultimate slam dunk deal. Talk about a game-changer! 😂 #BallinAndProfiting

This fan took a shot at Williamson's conditioning:

"OnlyFans model Moriah Mills was reportedly offered $1,000,000 for sex tape with NBA star Zion Williamson but no deal was reached because Zion DNP (did not perform) and needs to work on his conditioning."

Takuache 6ix9ine @Takuache6ix9ine @DailyLoud OnlyFans model Moriah Mills was reportedly offered $1,000,000 for sex tape with NBA star Zion Williamson but no deal was reached because Zion DNP (did not perform) and needs to work on his conditioning @DailyLoud OnlyFans model Moriah Mills was reportedly offered $1,000,000 for sex tape with NBA star Zion Williamson but no deal was reached because Zion DNP (did not perform) and needs to work on his conditioning

However, one fan got real by saying that releasing the alleged sex without Zion's consent will be illegal:

"That revenge porn charge would come so quick. Adam Silver is not to be trifled with."

Franko @__Crucible @DailyLoud That revenge porn charge would come so quick. Adam Silver is not to be trifled with. @DailyLoud That revenge porn charge would come so quick. Adam Silver is not to be trifled with.

Here are other reactions to the million-dollar offer to Moriah Mills:

Ghost @primeghosttv @DailyLoud She is getting rewarded for extortion that's crazy @DailyLoud She is getting rewarded for extortion that's crazy

JOOD  @JudeAdeh @DailyLoud If she was paid a dollar for every time she tweeted about Zion she would’ve made more than that already @DailyLoud If she was paid a dollar for every time she tweeted about Zion she would’ve made more than that already

Also Read: "Enough Twitter for me today" - Jalen Green and Josh Christopher video goes viral, sparks hilarious reactions online

Zion Williamson has yet to respond to Moriah Mills' rants

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans

Moriah Mills probably went at Zion Williamson on Twitter a thousand times over the past month. Mills got even banned on the platform after threatening to release her alleged sex tape with the New Orleans Pelicans superstar.

But despite all the things that came from Mills, Williamson has stayed silent and has not commented on the situation. His stepfather did defend Zion amid several issues during a charity event in early June.

Williamson is likely busy preparing for next season after playing just 29 games last campaign. The Pelicans remain one of the most promising teams in the league. If Williamson did not get injured, they might have made the playoffs easily.

Also Read: Who is Kyrie Irving's agent, Shetellia Riley Irving? Taking a closer look at 1st black woman agent to complete an NBA contract

Poll : 0 votes