"First MJ W in 15 years" - Fans react as Michael Jordan expresses disapproval of son Marcus dating Larsa Pippen

Michael Jordan has finally broken his silence regarding his son Marcus Jordan being in a relationship with Scottie Pippen's ex-wife Larsa Pippen. Marcus and Larsa have been dating since late last year before confirming their romance on Instagram in January.

TMZ caught MJ and his wife Yvette Prieto leaving Club le Matignon in Paris, France on Sunday. The Chicago Bulls legend was asked about his 32-year-old son's relationship with his former teammate's ex-wife.

Jordan laughed at the question first before saying "NO" after repeating the query. He then shook his head when the question was asked for the third time. Larsa previously told The Tamron Hall Show that MJ has no problem with her relationship with Marcus.

"Yeah, I feel like we're great," Larsa said. "I feel like, we've spent holidays together and it's good. We're in a great place."

Fans on social media were quick to side with Michael Jordan regarding his disapproval of Marcus Jordan's relationship with Larsa Pippen. Many were disturbed by the news of the couple dating, including former ESPN analyst Jalen Rose.

One fan even said that MJ not standing by his son's decision to date his former teammate's ex-wife was his biggest win in a long, long time:

"First MJ W in 15 years."

Another fan praised Jordan's disapproval despite all the things Scottie Pippen has said about him since The Last Dance:

"W Jordan even after all the sh*t Scottie said."

Jay @LilJayJump @SaycheeseDGTL W Jordan even after all the shit Scottie said @SaycheeseDGTL W Jordan even after all the shit Scottie said

This fan claimed that Marcus dating Larsa is not good for the Jordan name:

"Tarnishing that Jordan Brand!!"

One fan thinks that either Larsa and Marcus or MJ is not telling the truth:

"I thought the son got permission. Somebody lying."

This fan went further by saying that MJ might have to take Marcus out of his will:

"If he don't stop playing, Jordan will kick his son out the will."

@qwaiiclark24 🌹 @qwaiiclark24 @SaycheeseDGTL If he don’t stop playing, Jordan will kick his son out the will @SaycheeseDGTL If he don’t stop playing, Jordan will kick his son out the will

Here are other reactions to Michael Jordan's disapproval of Larsa Pippen dating his son:

🔥feisty❤️ Barbi ❤️lisa🔥 @Lisarada1 .this is so embarrassing just make Micheal Jordan will never except her in his family. Son keep her at the hotel @SaycheeseDGTL Wow she couldn't keep on the down low ..that's crazy ..her husband team mate son.this is so embarrassing just make Micheal Jordan will never except her in his family. Son keep her at the hotel @SaycheeseDGTL Wow she couldn't keep on the down low ..that's crazy ..her husband team mate son 😭.this is so embarrassing just make Micheal Jordan will never except her in his family. Son keep her at the hotel

Vec @YungVec @SaycheeseDGTL how much more NBA sperm does she need she could make a superteam at this point @SaycheeseDGTL how much more NBA sperm does she need she could make a superteam at this point

Besong 😮‍💨 Lebrons a Hawk @BeGotGame @SaycheeseDGTL how is michael the best basketball player of all time and all of his sons are garbage @SaycheeseDGTL how is michael the best basketball player of all time and all of his sons are garbage

Nova @NomiMalone202 keepin it in the family I guess @SaycheeseDGTL Larsa be makin her mf roundskeepin it in the family I guess @SaycheeseDGTL Larsa be makin her mf rounds 😂😂😂😂 keepin it in the family I guess

MamaFlips 🇺🇸 @chillny30 @SaycheeseDGTL I would take him out of my will if he married her, if I was Michael @SaycheeseDGTL I would take him out of my will if he married her, if I was Michael

Michael Jordan agreed to sell his majority share of the Charlotte Hornets

Michael Jordan's tenure as majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets is coming to an end.

Michael Jordan has agreed to sell his majority stake with the Charlotte Hornets to a group led by businessmen Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall. Plotkin is a current minority owner of the Hornets, while Schnall is a minority owner of the Atlanta Hawks.

The NBA's Board of Governors is expected to approve the sale, with Schnall selling his stake with the Hawks for it to happen. Jordan has owned the Hornets since 2010, but the team's success has been scarce since he took over. Despite the sale, MJ will continue to hold a minority stake in the franchise.

