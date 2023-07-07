Skip Bayless had a very good idea on who can replace Shannon Sharpe as his co-host on Undisputed. Bayless invited TNT's Charles Barkley to come and join him so that he can humiliate the basketball legend daily.

On a recent episode of The Skip Bayless Show, the eccentric analyst fired back at Barkley for calling him an idiot during The Match last week. Bayless has had enough of the Hall of Famer and has been responding to him regularly.

The 71-year-old analyst wants Barkley to replace Sharpe as his new Undisputed co-host. He believes it would be an amazing feeling to "annihilate" Barkley inside the debate room.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I wouldn't even have to try," Bayless said. "So please, please, please, Charles, come be this damn idiot's debate partner. Please let me annihilate you on a daily basis. Let me make barbecue chicken out of you."

Skip Bayless lost his co-host, Shannon Sharpe, after the NFL legend agreed on a contract buyout with Fox. The two had been together since September 2016 and it was not surprising that Sharpe wanted out.

There were rumors that Sharpe wanted more input on the show but Bayless denied it. Sharpe was also reportedly unhappy with his co-host for a couple of incidents that started in January.

Sharpe felt that he didn't earn the respect of Bayless even though he was a Hall of Fame player with three Super Bowl championships. He also did not like Skip's comments on Damar Hamlin in January. It led to him missing an episode of Undisputed.

As for Charles Barkley, he's open about his hate for Skip Bayless. He also recently signed a new contract with TNT that will pay him nine figures in the next 10 years. It's probably doubtful that Fox will offer Barkley that kind of money, considering they are only paying Bayless $5 million per year.

Also Read: What did Andre Ervin do? Allegations explored as North Central High School Basketball coach pleads not guilty

Skip Bayless struggling to find a new co-host

Skip Bayless at Super Bowl XLI

Skip Bayless is set to take a two-month break from hosting Undisputed, as reported by Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports. Bayless is rumored to be having a hard time finding a new co-host to replace Shannon Sharpe.

Several in-house options for Fox include Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, Joy Taylor and Nick Wright but none of them were willing to work with Bayless. Former ESPN analysts Max Kellerman and Keyshawn Johnson were also linked to being Skip's new debate partner.

"Shannon's exit moved way faster than they expected," a source told Front Office Sports. "So they had no choice but to go on hiatus. Skip has never done anything like this during all his years at FS1 or ESPN. Not being on the air during all these NBA moves is killing him."

Also Read: Tom Segura basketball slam dunk injury video resurfaces in wake of Netflix special 'Sledgehammer'

Poll : 0 votes